Share Market Update – Lupin Share Price Target 2025

Lupin Share Price Target 2025:- Lupin’s share price target for 2025 will be influenced by its ability to expand in global markets, especially the US and Europe, and its strong pipeline of new drugs. The company’s focus on specialty and complex generics, along with regulatory approvals, will play a major role in growth. Lupin Share Price on NSE as of 11 February 2025 is 2,067.95 INR.

Lupin Ltd: Current Market Overview

Open: 2,178.60

High: 2,178.60

Low: 2,037.05

Mkt cap: 94.27KCr

P/E ratio: 36.01

Div yield: 0.39%

52-wk high: 2,402.90

52-wk low: 1,493.30

Lupin Share Price Chart

Lupin Share Price Target 2025 (Prediction)

Lupin Share Price Target Years Lupin Share Price Target Months Share Price Target Lupin Share Price Target 2025 January ₹2080 Lupin Share Price Target 2025 February ₹2180 Lupin Share Price Target 2025 March ₹2210 Lupin Share Price Target 2025 April ₹2240 Lupin Share Price Target 2025 May ₹2260 Lupin Share Price Target 2025 June ₹2280 Lupin Share Price Target 2025 July ₹2310 Lupin Share Price Target 2025 August ₹2330 Lupin Share Price Target 2025 September ₹2350 Lupin Share Price Target 2025 October ₹2370 Lupin Share Price Target 2025 November ₹2390 Lupin Share Price Target 2025 December ₹2410

Lupin Shareholding Pattern

Promoters: 46.95%

FII: 22.04%

DII: 24.74%

Public: 6.27%

Key Factors Affecting Lupin Share Price Growth

Here are six key factors affecting Lupin’s share price target for 2025:

Expansion in Global Markets: Increasing presence in key markets like the US, Europe, and emerging economies will drive revenue growth. Product Pipeline and R&D: A strong pipeline of new drug launches and continued investment in research and development will be crucial for growth. Focus on Specialty and Complex Generics: Expanding its portfolio in high-margin specialty drugs and complex generics can boost profitability. Regulatory Approvals: Timely approvals from regulatory authorities like the US FDA will be essential for launching new products and maintaining market presence. Healthcare Demand Trends: Rising demand for healthcare products and lifestyle-related medications will contribute to growth. Cost Efficiency and Operational Improvements: Effective cost management and operational efficiency enhancements can support better margins and competitiveness.

Risks and Challenges for Lupin Share Price

Here are five risks and challenges for Lupin’s share price target in 2025:

Regulatory Hurdles: Delays or rejections in drug approvals from authorities like the US FDA could impact product launches and revenue. Pricing Pressure: Intense competition in generic drugs and pricing pressure in key markets, especially the US, can reduce profit margins. R&D Failures: Failure to successfully develop and launch new drugs or innovative therapies could slow growth prospects. Supply Chain Disruptions: Issues with raw material supply or manufacturing delays could affect production and revenue generation. Currency Fluctuations: Exchange rate volatility, especially between the Indian Rupee and major currencies, could impact earnings from international markets.

