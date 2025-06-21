M K Exim (India) Share Price Target 2025

Shopify Stock Price Prediction 2025

Stock Market Update – Shopify Stock Price Prediction 2025

ByRonak Sharma

Shopify Stock Price Prediction 2025:- Analysts have varied predictions for Shopify’s stock price by 2025. Some forecasts suggest that the stock could reach approximately $167 by November 2025, reflecting a potential increase from current levels. Another analysis projects the stock price to hit $250 by the end of 2025. These projections are influenced by Shopify’s…

Spright Agro Share Price Target 2025

Share Market Update – Spright Agro Share Price Target 2025

ByAnkita Vasishtha

Spright Agro Share Price Target 2025:- Spright Agro Limited, headquartered in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, is an Indian agricultural company specializing in trading, exporting, and importing agricultural products. Established in 1994 as Kansal Fibres Limited, the company underwent name changes to Tine Agro Limited in 2021 and subsequently to Spright Agro Limited in March 2024. Spright Agro…

GSK Stock Price Prediction 2025

Stock Market Update – GSK Stock Price Prediction 2025

ByAnkita Vasishtha

GSK Stock Price Prediction 2025:- GSK plc is a leading British pharmaceutical and biotechnology company headquartered in London, dedicated to improving global health through innovative medicines and vaccines. In 2025, GSK continues to focus on four key therapeutic areas: respiratory, immunology and inflammation, oncology, and infectious diseases. The company recently achieved a significant milestone with…

Vaswani Industries Share Price Target

Stock Market Update – Vaswani Industries Share Price Target Tomorrow 2024 To 2030

ByRonak Sharma

Vaswani Industries Ltd is an Indian company involved in the manufacturing of a wide range of products, primarily in the sectors of iron and steel. Known for its production of high-quality steel products, the company caters to both domestic and international markets. Vaswani Industries has built a reputation for its commitment to quality and innovation,…

TBZ Share Price Target Tomorrow 2024 To 2030- Market Overview, Income Statement

TBZ Share Price Target Tomorrow 2024 To 2030- Market Overview, Income Statement

ByRonak Sharma

Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri Ltd (TBZ) is a well-known Indian jewelry retailer, established in 1864. The company specializes in designing and selling a wide range of gold, diamond, and silver jewelry. With a rich heritage and years of experience, TBZ has built a reputation for quality and craftsmanship. The company operates several stores across India, offering…

