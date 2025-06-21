M K Exim Share Price Target 2025:- M K Exim (India) Ltd, founded in 1992 in Jaipur, is a small but growing exporter of synthetic fabrics and a distributor of international cosmetic brands in India. In the March 2025 quarter, the company recorded a 26% increase in sales (₹26.4 crore) and a 14% rise in profit (₹3.48 crore) compared to the previous year, bringing its full-year net profit to nearly ₹18 crore on ₹93 crore in revenue. Despite a dip in quarterly margins at times, the company continues to improve profitability on a full-year basis. M K Exim Share Price on BOM as of 21 June 2025 is 64.50 INR.

M K Exim (India) Ltd: Current Market Overview

Open: 67.97

High: 67.97

Low: 63.00

Mkt cap: 260.37Cr

P/E ratio: 14.46

Div yield: 0.78%

52-wk high: 101.00

52-wk low: 55.00

M K Exim Share Price Chart

M K Exim Share Price Target 2025 (Prediction)

M K Exim Share Price Target Years M K Exim Share Price Target Months Share Price Target M K Exim Share Price Target 2025 January – M K Exim Share Price Target 2025 February – M K Exim Share Price Target 2025 March – M K Exim Share Price Target 2025 April – M K Exim Share Price Target 2025 May – M K Exim Share Price Target 2025 June ₹75 M K Exim Share Price Target 2025 July ₹80 M K Exim Share Price Target 2025 August ₹85 M K Exim Share Price Target 2025 September ₹90 M K Exim Share Price Target 2025 October ₹95 M K Exim Share Price Target 2025 November ₹100 M K Exim Share Price Target 2025 December ₹105

M K Exim Shareholding Pattern

Promoters: 42.54%

FII: 0.05%

DII: 0%

Public: 57.41%

Key Factors Affecting M K Exim Share Price Growth

Here are 5 key risks and challenges that could affect M K Exim (India) Ltd’s share price target for 2025:

1. Cyclical Textile Industry Exposure

M K Exim operates in the textile sector, which is highly cyclical and sensitive to economic cycles. Demand swings, trade disruptions, or input cost variability could impact sales and margins.

2. High Valuation Pressure

The stock is currently priced at a premium, with a P/E ratio of ~18× and P/B around 3.3×—well above peer norms (~46× sector P/E). This lofty valuation leaves little room for error and increases downside risk if growth slows.

3. Technical Weakness and Volatility

Despite recent operational improvement, key technical indicators (like MACD) have turned mildly bearish. This could trigger short-term selling pressure, adding volatility to the share price.

4. Margin & Capital Allocation Concerns

Although company reports ~86% cash conversion and zero debt, analysts note its operating margins and return on capital employed remain low. Coupled with poor past working-capital management (~301-day cycle), it may limit free cash flow for growth.

5. Client & Segment Concentration

With primary operations in synthetic fabric exports, the business is concentrated by product type and geography. Declines in demand or margin compression in these core areas can quickly impact overall profitability.

Risks and Challenges for M K Exim Share Price

Here are 5 key risks and challenges that could affect M K Exim (India) Ltd’s share price target for 2025:

1. High Dependence on Textile Exports

M K Exim is mainly involved in the export of textiles, especially synthetic fabrics. A slowdown in global demand, changes in import policies, or geopolitical tensions can negatively impact export orders and revenue.

2. Industry Volatility and Price Fluctuations

The textile industry is sensitive to raw material prices, such as polyester and dyes. Sudden cost increases or supply issues can reduce profit margins if the company cannot pass on the costs to customers.

3. Limited Diversification in Product Portfolio

The company’s business is largely focused on a narrow range of products. This lack of diversification makes it vulnerable if demand falls in its main product segment or if competition intensifies.

4. Working Capital and Operational Efficiency

In the past, M K Exim has faced challenges in managing working capital efficiently. Long payment cycles or excess inventory could strain cash flow and limit future expansion plans.

5. Valuation and Stock Volatility Risks

Despite recent positive momentum, the stock has shown price volatility. If future earnings growth doesn’t match investor expectations, the stock may face selling pressure, affecting its market value.

Read Also:- Share Market Update – Prostarm Info Systems Share Price Target 2025