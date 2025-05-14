Maharashtra Bank Share Price Target

Maharashtra Bank Share Price Target Tomorrow 2025 To 2030 and More Details

ByRonak Sharma

Bank of Maharashtra Ltd is a well-established public sector bank in India, founded in 1935 and headquartered in Pune, Maharashtra. It is one of the leading banks in the country, providing a wide range of financial services, including savings accounts, loans, credit cards, and various investment products.

The bank plays a crucial role in promoting economic development in Maharashtra and across India, focusing on sectors like agriculture, small and medium enterprises, and retail banking. Maharashtra Bank Share Price on NSE as of 14 May 2025 is 50.63 INR. Here will provide you more details on Maharashtra Bank Share Price Target 2025, 2026 to 2030.

Bank of Maharashtra Ltd: Market Overview

  • Open Price: ₹50.74
  • High Price: ₹51.15
  • Low Price: ₹50.00
  • Previous Close: ₹50.72
  • Volume: 10,310,476
  • Value (Lacs): ₹5,210.91
  • P/E ratio: 6.74
  • Div yield: 2.96%
  • 52-wk high: ₹73.50
  • 52-wk low: ₹42.00
  • Mkt cap: ₹38,873Cr
  • Face Value: ₹10

Bank of Maharashtra Ltd Competitors

Here are five competitors of Bank of Maharashtra Ltd with their approximate market capitalizations:

  1. Punjab National Bank (PNB)
    Market Capital: ₹60,000 Crores
  2. Union Bank of India
    Market Capital: ₹47,000 Crores
  3. Indian Bank
    Market Capital: ₹45,000 Crores
  4. Bank of India
    Market Capital: ₹39,000 Crores

  5. Central Bank of India
    Market Capital: ₹36,000 Crores

Maharashtra Bank Share Price Chart

Maharashtra Bank Share Price Chart

 

Maharashtra Bank Share Price Target Tomorrow 2025 To 2030

Maharashtra Bank Share Price Target Years  SHARE PRICE TARGET 
2025 ₹75
2026 ₹95
2027 ₹115
2028 ₹135
2029 ₹160
2030 ₹180

Maharashtra Bank Share Price Target 2025

Maharashtra Bank share price target 2025 Expected target could be ₹75. Here are three key factors affecting the growth of Bank of Maharashtra’s share price target for 2025:

  • Regulatory Environment: Changes in banking regulations and policies can significantly impact Bank of Maharashtra’s operations and profitability. If the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) introduces favorable policies or guidelines that support lending growth and risk management, the bank could see improved financial performance. On the other hand, stringent regulations could limit growth potential and affect investor sentiment, impacting the share price.
  • Strategic Partnerships and Collaborations: Bank of Maharashtra’s ability to forge strategic partnerships, especially in fintech, can enhance its service offerings and customer base. Collaborations with technology firms can lead to improved digital banking services, allowing the bank to reach a wider audience and attract younger customers. Successful partnerships can drive revenue growth, boosting the bank’s share price.

  • Economic Indicators and Market Sentiment: Macroeconomic indicators, such as GDP growth, inflation rates, and employment levels, play a crucial role in shaping investor sentiment towards banks. Positive economic conditions and consumer confidence can lead to increased borrowing and financial activity, benefiting Bank of Maharashtra. Conversely, economic slowdowns or negative sentiment can restrain growth, adversely affecting the share price in 2025.

Maharashtra Bank Share Price Target 2030

Maharashtra Bank share price target 2030 Expected target could be ₹180. Here are three key factors affecting the growth of Bank of Maharashtra’s share price target for 2030:

  • Technological Advancements: The adoption of new technologies, such as artificial intelligence (AI) and blockchain, can greatly enhance Bank of Maharashtra’s operational efficiency and customer experience. Investing in digital transformation can lead to better risk management, streamlined processes, and innovative product offerings. As the bank adapts to technological changes, it can attract a more tech-savvy customer base, contributing positively to its growth and share price by 2030.
  • Diversification of Revenue Streams: Expanding its portfolio beyond traditional banking services, such as introducing wealth management, insurance, and investment banking, can create new revenue streams for Bank of Maharashtra. A diversified business model can enhance financial stability and resilience against market fluctuations. By developing these additional services, the bank can appeal to a broader range of customers, thereby driving growth and potentially increasing its share price.

  • Sustainable Practices and ESG Initiatives: As environmental, social, and governance (ESG) considerations gain prominence, Bank of Maharashtra’s commitment to sustainable banking practices can influence its long-term growth. Implementing green banking initiatives and supporting sustainable projects can attract socially conscious investors and enhance the bank’s reputation. Positive ESG practices may also lead to regulatory advantages and incentives, fostering growth and positively impacting the bank’s share price by 2030.

Bank of Maharashtra Ltd Shareholding Pattern

  • Promoters: 79.6%
  • Retail And Others: 8%
  • Other Domestic Institutions: 10.67%
  • Foreign Institutions: 1.73%

 

Bank of Maharashtra Ltd Shareholding Pattern

Bank of Maharashtra Ltd Financials

(INR) 2025 Y/Y change
Revenue 115.25B 29.92%
Operating expense 58.01B 20.48%
Net income 55.42B 36.10%
Net profit margin 48.08 4.75%
Earnings per share
EBITDA
Effective tax rate 3.53%

Bank of Maharashtra Ltd Financials

 

 

Bank of Maharashtra Ltd Quarterly Financials

Read Also:- Tilaknagar Industries Share Price Target Tomorrow 2025 To 2030- Stock Market Update

Similar Posts

Cipla Share Price Target

Cipla Share Price Target Tomorrow 2024 To 2030- Prediction, Market Overview

ByAnkita Vasishtha

Cipla Ltd is a well-known Indian pharmaceutical company that focuses on developing and manufacturing a wide range of medicines. Founded in 1935, Cipla has established itself as a key player in the healthcare sector, producing high-quality generic drugs, over-the-counter products, and active pharmaceutical ingredients. Cipla Share Price on NSE as of 10 October 2024 is 1,623.90…

Gajanand Share Price Target

Gajanand Share Price Target Tomorrow 2024 To 2030- Prediction, Market Overview

ByAnkita Vasishtha

Gajanand International Ltd is a growing Indian company involved in the import, export, and trade of a variety of products. With a focus on delivering quality and reliability, the company caters to diverse industries and markets, ensuring customer satisfaction through timely services and strong supply chain management. Gajanand Share Price on NSE as of 13…

Bajaj Auto Share Price Target

Bajaj Auto Share Price Target Tomorrow 2025 To 2030- Market Overview, Financials

ByAnkita Vasishtha

Bajaj Auto Limited is one of India’s leading manufacturers of motorcycles, scooters, and three-wheelers. The company is known for its popular two-wheeler brands like Pulsar, Platina, and Avenger, as well as its range of three-wheelers used for passenger transport and goods delivery. Bajaj Auto is recognized for its innovative technology and efficient manufacturing, making it…

BT Group Stock Price Prediction 2025

Stock Market Update – BT Group Stock Price Prediction 2025

ByAnkita Vasishtha

BT Group Stock Price Prediction 2025:- ​BT Group is one of the UK’s biggest telecom companies, offering broadband, mobile, TV, and IT services to millions of customers. With a strong network infrastructure and presence across the UK, BT plays a key role in connecting homes and businesses. The company is working on modernising its services,…

Satia Industries Share Price Target

Satia Industries Share Price Target Tomorrow 2024 To 2030- Prediction, Market Overview

ByAnkita Vasishtha

Satia Industries Ltd is an established paper manufacturing company in India known for producing eco-friendly, quality paper products. Founded in 1980, the company primarily uses agricultural waste, such as wheat straw and other crop residues, in its production process, reducing its environmental footprint. Satia Industries Share Price on NSE as of 14 November 2024 is…

Stock Market Update – Alphabet Stock Price Prediction 2025

Stock Market Update – Alphabet Stock Price Prediction 2025

ByAnkita Vasishtha

Alphabet Stock Price Prediction 2025:- Alphabet’s stock price in 2025 will likely be influenced by its strong presence in digital advertising, cloud computing, and artificial intelligence. As the company continues to innovate with AI-driven products and services, it could see steady growth. Alphabet Stock Price on NASDAQ as of 19 March 2025 is 162.67 USD. Alphabet Inc:…

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *