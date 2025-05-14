Maharashtra Bank Share Price Target Tomorrow 2025 To 2030 and More Details

Bank of Maharashtra Ltd is a well-established public sector bank in India, founded in 1935 and headquartered in Pune, Maharashtra. It is one of the leading banks in the country, providing a wide range of financial services, including savings accounts, loans, credit cards, and various investment products.

The bank plays a crucial role in promoting economic development in Maharashtra and across India, focusing on sectors like agriculture, small and medium enterprises, and retail banking. Maharashtra Bank Share Price on NSE as of 14 May 2025 is 50.63 INR. Here will provide you more details on Maharashtra Bank Share Price Target 2025, 2026 to 2030.

Bank of Maharashtra Ltd: Market Overview

Open Price: ₹50.74

High Price: ₹51.15

Low Price: ₹50.00

Previous Close: ₹50.72

Volume: 10,310,476

Value (Lacs): ₹5,210.91

P/E ratio: 6.74

Div yield: 2.96%

52-wk high: ₹73.50

52-wk low: ₹42.00

Mkt cap: ₹38,873Cr

Face Value: ₹10

Bank of Maharashtra Ltd Competitors

Here are five competitors of Bank of Maharashtra Ltd with their approximate market capitalizations:

Punjab National Bank (PNB)

Market Capital: ₹60,000 Crores Union Bank of India

Market Capital: ₹47,000 Crores Indian Bank

Market Capital: ₹45,000 Crores Bank of India

Market Capital: ₹39,000 Crores Central Bank of India

Market Capital: ₹36,000 Crores

Maharashtra Bank Share Price Chart

Maharashtra Bank Share Price Target Tomorrow 2025 To 2030

Maharashtra Bank Share Price Target Years SHARE PRICE TARGET 2025 ₹75 2026 ₹95 2027 ₹115 2028 ₹135 2029 ₹160 2030 ₹180

Maharashtra Bank Share Price Target 2025

Maharashtra Bank share price target 2025 Expected target could be ₹75. Here are three key factors affecting the growth of Bank of Maharashtra’s share price target for 2025:

Regulatory Environment : Changes in banking regulations and policies can significantly impact Bank of Maharashtra’s operations and profitability. If the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) introduces favorable policies or guidelines that support lending growth and risk management, the bank could see improved financial performance. On the other hand, stringent regulations could limit growth potential and affect investor sentiment, impacting the share price.

Strategic Partnerships and Collaborations : Bank of Maharashtra’s ability to forge strategic partnerships, especially in fintech, can enhance its service offerings and customer base. Collaborations with technology firms can lead to improved digital banking services, allowing the bank to reach a wider audience and attract younger customers. Successful partnerships can drive revenue growth, boosting the bank’s share price.

Economic Indicators and Market Sentiment: Macroeconomic indicators, such as GDP growth, inflation rates, and employment levels, play a crucial role in shaping investor sentiment towards banks. Positive economic conditions and consumer confidence can lead to increased borrowing and financial activity, benefiting Bank of Maharashtra. Conversely, economic slowdowns or negative sentiment can restrain growth, adversely affecting the share price in 2025.

Maharashtra Bank Share Price Target 2030

Maharashtra Bank share price target 2030 Expected target could be ₹180. Here are three key factors affecting the growth of Bank of Maharashtra’s share price target for 2030:

Technological Advancements : The adoption of new technologies, such as artificial intelligence (AI) and blockchain, can greatly enhance Bank of Maharashtra’s operational efficiency and customer experience. Investing in digital transformation can lead to better risk management, streamlined processes, and innovative product offerings. As the bank adapts to technological changes, it can attract a more tech-savvy customer base, contributing positively to its growth and share price by 2030.

Diversification of Revenue Streams : Expanding its portfolio beyond traditional banking services, such as introducing wealth management, insurance, and investment banking, can create new revenue streams for Bank of Maharashtra. A diversified business model can enhance financial stability and resilience against market fluctuations. By developing these additional services, the bank can appeal to a broader range of customers, thereby driving growth and potentially increasing its share price.

Sustainable Practices and ESG Initiatives: As environmental, social, and governance (ESG) considerations gain prominence, Bank of Maharashtra’s commitment to sustainable banking practices can influence its long-term growth. Implementing green banking initiatives and supporting sustainable projects can attract socially conscious investors and enhance the bank’s reputation. Positive ESG practices may also lead to regulatory advantages and incentives, fostering growth and positively impacting the bank’s share price by 2030.

Bank of Maharashtra Ltd Shareholding Pattern

Promoters: 79.6%

Retail And Others: 8%

Other Domestic Institutions: 10.67%

Foreign Institutions: 1.73%

Bank of Maharashtra Ltd Financials

(INR) 2025 Y/Y change Revenue 115.25B 29.92% Operating expense 58.01B 20.48% Net income 55.42B 36.10% Net profit margin 48.08 4.75% Earnings per share — — EBITDA — — Effective tax rate 3.53% —

