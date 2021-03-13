Manappuram Share Price Target 2025:- Manappuram Finance’s share price target for 2025 will depend on key factors like gold price trends, loan book growth, and economic conditions. As a major gold loan provider, rising gold prices and strong demand for loans can boost its profitability. Expansion into microfinance and vehicle loans may also drive growth. Manappuram Share Price on NSE as of 24 February 2025 is 203.51 INR.

Manappuram Ltd: Current Market Overview

Open: 203.90

High: 209.00

Low: 203.10

Mkt cap: 17.26KCr

P/E ratio: 12.24

Div yield: 1.97%

52-wk high: 230.40

52-wk low: 138.35

Manappuram Share Price Chart

Manappuram Share Price Target 2025 (Prediction)

Manappuram Share Price Target Years Manappuram Share Price Target Months Share Price Target Manappuram Share Price Target 2025 January – Manappuram Share Price Target 2025 February ₹212 Manappuram Share Price Target 2025 March ₹214 Manappuram Share Price Target 2025 April ₹216 Manappuram Share Price Target 2025 May ₹218 Manappuram Share Price Target 2025 June ₹220 Manappuram Share Price Target 2025 July ₹222 Manappuram Share Price Target 2025 August ₹224 Manappuram Share Price Target 2025 September ₹226 Manappuram Share Price Target 2025 October ₹228 Manappuram Share Price Target 2025 November ₹230 Manappuram Share Price Target 2025 December ₹233

Manappuram Shareholding Pattern

Promoters: 35.25%

FII: 27.01%

DII: 7.88%

Public: 29.86%

Key Factors Affecting Manappuram Share Price Growth

Gold Price Trends – As a major gold loan provider, Manappuram’s growth is directly linked to gold prices. Higher gold prices can boost loan demand and asset quality.

Loan Portfolio Expansion – The company’s ability to expand its non-gold loan segments, such as microfinance and vehicle loans, will impact overall revenue growth.

Interest Rate Movements – Changes in RBI’s monetary policy and interest rates can affect borrowing costs and profitability. Lower rates can support loan demand.

Regulatory Policies – Government and RBI regulations on gold loan lending and NBFCs could influence growth prospects and operational strategies.

Competition from Banks & NBFCs – Rising competition in the gold loan and microfinance sectors may impact market share and profit margins.

Risks and Challenges for Manappuram Share Price

Gold Price Volatility – A drop in gold prices can reduce the loan value and increase the risk of defaults, affecting the company’s profitability.

Regulatory Changes – Any strict regulations from RBI on gold loan lending or NBFC operations could impact business growth and margins.

Rising Competition – Increased competition from banks and other NBFCs in the gold loan and microfinance segments can put pressure on market share and interest rates.

Economic Slowdown – A weak economic environment can lead to higher loan defaults and lower demand for gold loans, affecting revenue and asset quality.

Interest Rate Fluctuations – Higher borrowing costs due to rising interest rates can impact profitability and loan demand, making it harder to maintain growth.

