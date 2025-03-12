Martin Lewis says ‘this is tremendous’ as state pensioners get an additional £330 Bonus

Martin Lewis claimed This is massive,” as he revealed how you might increase your state pension by thousands – but you must act quickly. Mr Lewis, 52, told viewers that ‘raising your state pension’ by purchasing National Insurance (NI) years ago is the most ‘lucrative’ thing people can do with their money.

“After April 5, it reverts,” Martin continued, adding that the rush he’s generating by detailing the issue on live air has “probably crashed the government’s website.” He went further: “There are 13 years you will be losing access to… that is huge because one year is valued at about £330 a year on top of your state pension.”

Co-host Jeanette Kwayke read aloud a letter Martin had received during the broadcast. It read: “I wanted to thank you, Martin, for covering my grandmother’s pension credit. “After hearing about this, I was able to claim a few missing years while caring for my granddaughter.” It took eight months to hear back since they had a backlog, but I finally received a letter stating that I was qualified, which saved me £1,600.” Mr Lewis said: “It’s always worth me translating that; assuming you bought for two years, that’s £660 per year on your state pension.” If you live for 20 years, you will receive £13,000 in your state pension, not £600.

“This is just such big money.” People in Britain aged 40 to 73 have until April to increase their state pension by thousands of pounds. They can do this by reviewing their National Insurance (NI) records and filling in any blanks dating back to April 2006. This increases their prospects of saving enough years of NI contributions to be eligible for a full state pension when they retire.