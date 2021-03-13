Share Market Update – Maruti Share Price Target 2025

Maruti Share Price Target 2025:- Maruti Suzuki’s share price target for 2025 will depend on factors like vehicle demand, electric vehicle (EV) expansion, and overall market conditions. As India’s leading car manufacturer, Maruti has strong brand value, but rising competition, supply chain issues, and regulatory changes could pose challenges. The company’s success in launching EVs and maintaining its dominance in the passenger car segment will play a key role in its growth. Maruti Share Price on NSE as of 25 February 2025 is 12,451.00 INR.

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd: Current Market Overview

Open: 12,388.75

High: 12,492.95

Low: 12,350.00

Mkt cap: 3.92LCr

P/E ratio: 26.92

Div yield: 1.00%

52-wk high: 13,680.00

52-wk low: 10,725.00

Maruti Share Price Chart

Maruti Share Price Target 2025 (Prediction)

Maruti Share Price Target Years Maruti Share Price Target Months Share Price Target Maruti Share Price Target 2025 January – Maruti Share Price Target 2025 February ₹12,495 Maruti Share Price Target 2025 March ₹12,500 Maruti Share Price Target 2025 April ₹12,620 Maruti Share Price Target 2025 May ₹12,715 Maruti Share Price Target 2025 June ₹12,830 Maruti Share Price Target 2025 July ₹12,940 Maruti Share Price Target 2025 August ₹13,120 Maruti Share Price Target 2025 September ₹13,250 Maruti Share Price Target 2025 October ₹13,360 Maruti Share Price Target 2025 November ₹13,490 Maruti Share Price Target 2025 December ₹13,680

Maruti Shareholding Pattern

Promoters: 58.28%

FII: 15.47%

DII: 22.96%

Public: 3.29%

Key Factors Affecting Maruti Share Price Growth

Here are five key factors affecting the growth of Maruti Suzuki’s share price target for 2025:

Demand for Passenger Vehicles – Maruti’s growth depends on consumer demand, driven by economic conditions, disposable income, and preference for affordable cars. Expansion in Electric & Hybrid Vehicles – The company’s success in launching electric and hybrid models will be crucial as the industry shifts toward sustainable mobility. Raw Material & Production Costs – Fluctuations in steel, semiconductor, and fuel prices can impact manufacturing costs and profit margins. Government Policies & Regulations – Policies on emission norms, electric vehicle incentives, and taxation will influence Maruti’s market strategy and sales performance. Competition from Other Automakers – Increasing competition from Tata Motors, Hyundai, and global EV manufacturers may affect Maruti’s market share and pricing power.

Risks and Challenges for Maruti Share Price

Here are five key risks and challenges for Maruti Suzuki’s share price target in 2025:

Rising Competition – Increased competition from Tata Motors, Hyundai, and new EV manufacturers could impact Maruti’s market share and pricing power. Slow EV Adoption – Maruti’s late entry into the electric vehicle (EV) segment compared to rivals could affect its growth in the evolving auto market. Supply Chain Disruptions – Shortages of key components like semiconductors and rising raw material costs could lead to production delays and higher expenses. Regulatory & Policy Changes – Stricter emission norms, safety regulations, and tax policies could increase compliance costs and impact profitability. Economic Slowdowns & Interest Rates – High inflation, rising interest rates, or a slowdown in economic growth could reduce consumer demand for cars, affecting sales.

Read Also:- Share Market Update – Bandhan Bank Share Price Target 2025