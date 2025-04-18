Master Trust Share Price Target 2025:- ​Master Trust Ltd., established in 1985 and headquartered in Ludhiana, Punjab, is a diversified financial services company offering a wide range of services including equity trading, wealth management, insurance, and portfolio management. As of April 17, 2025, the company reflecting a 1.03% decrease from the previous close. Over the past year, the stock has experienced a decline of approximately 23.48%, with a 52-week high of ₹207.00 and a low of ₹105.20. Master Trust Share Price on NSE as of 19 April 2025 is 134.50 INR.

Master Trust Ltd: Current Market Overview

Open: 137.55

High: 137.55

Low: 133.00

Mkt cap: 1.51KCr

P/E ratio: 13.22

Div yield: N/A

52-wk high: 197.00

52-wk low: 105.20

Master Trust Share Price Chart

Master Trust Share Price Target 2025 (Prediction)

Master Trust Share Price Target Years Master Trust Share Price Target Months Share Price Target Master Trust Share Price Target 2025 January – Master Trust Share Price Target 2025 February – Master Trust Share Price Target 2025 March – Master Trust Share Price Target 2025 April ₹140 Master Trust Share Price Target 2025 May ₹150 Master Trust Share Price Target 2025 June ₹160 Master Trust Share Price Target 2025 July ₹170 Master Trust Share Price Target 2025 August ₹180 Master Trust Share Price Target 2025 September ₹190 Master Trust Share Price Target 2025 October ₹200 Master Trust Share Price Target 2025 November ₹210 Master Trust Share Price Target 2025 December ₹220

Master Trust Shareholding Pattern

Promoters: 72.49%

FII: 0.02%

DII: 0%

Public: 27.49%

Key Factors Affecting Master Trust Share Price Growth

​Here are five key factors that could influence the growth of Master Trust Ltd.’s share price by 2025:​

Robust Financial Performance: In December 2024, Master Trust Ltd. reported consolidated net sales of ₹147.88 crore, marking a 19.59% year-on-year increase. Net profit also rose by 26.71% to ₹35.15 crore, and EBITDA grew by 22.11%, indicating strong operational efficiency. Consistent Profit Growth: Over the past five years, the company has achieved a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 45.4% in profit, reflecting its ability to sustain earnings growth over time. Expansion of Client Base: Master Trust Ltd. has been actively expanding its client base, contributing to increased revenue streams and market presence. Strategic Market Positioning: The company’s listing on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) in November 2024 enhances its visibility and accessibility to a broader investor base, potentially leading to increased liquidity and investor interest. Positive Market Forecasts: Analysts project a long-term increase in Master Trust Ltd.’s stock price, with forecasts suggesting significant growth potential by 2030, indicating strong investor confidence in the company’s future performance.

Risks and Challenges for Master Trust Share Price

​Here are five key risks and challenges that could impact Master Trust Ltd.’s share price target for 2025:​

Stock Volatility and Market Underperformance: Despite strong financial fundamentals, Master Trust’s stock has experienced significant volatility, hitting a 52-week low in March 2025. This underperformance compared to the broader market raises concerns about investor confidence and the company’s valuation. High Valuation Metrics: The company’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio is notably high, suggesting that the stock may be overvalued. Such elevated valuation metrics can deter potential investors and increase susceptibility to market corrections. Rising Operating Expenses: In the fiscal year 2023-24, Master Trust reported a 35.2% year-on-year increase in operating expenses. If not managed effectively, escalating costs could pressure profit margins and affect overall profitability. Increased Debtor Days: The company’s debtor days have risen from 68.6 to 91.2, indicating a slower collection of receivables. This trend can impact cash flow and may signal potential issues in credit management. Concentration of Ownership: The top three shareholders of Master Trust own 51% of the company. Such concentrated ownership can lead to governance challenges and may not align with the interests of minority shareholders.

