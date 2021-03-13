Share Market Update – MAYBANK Share Price Target 2025

MAYBANK Share Price Target 2025:- Maybank’s share price target for 2025 will depend on factors like interest rates, economic growth, and its ability to expand digital banking services. As Malaysia’s largest bank, Maybank has a strong market presence, but challenges such as global economic uncertainty, regulatory changes, and rising competition from fintech firms could impact its growth. MAYBANK Share Price on KLSE as of 24 February 2025 is 10.52 MYR.

Malayan Banking Bhd: Current Market Overview

Open: 10.48

High: 10.54

Low: 10.44

Mkt cap: 12.69KCr

P/E ratio: 12.76

Div yield: 5.70%

52-wk high: 11.04

52-wk low: 9.42

MAYBANK Share Price Chart

MAYBANK Share Price Target 2025 (Prediction)

MAYBANK Share Price Target Years MAYBANK Share Price Target Months Share Price Target MAYBANK Share Price Target 2025 January – MAYBANK Share Price Target 2025 February MYR 11 MAYBANK Share Price Target 2025 March MYR 11.50 MAYBANK Share Price Target 2025 April MYR 12 MAYBANK Share Price Target 2025 May MYR 12.50 MAYBANK Share Price Target 2025 June MYR 13 MAYBANK Share Price Target 2025 July MYR 13.50 MAYBANK Share Price Target 2025 August MYR 14 MAYBANK Share Price Target 2025 September MYR 14.50 MAYBANK Share Price Target 2025 October MYR 15 MAYBANK Share Price Target 2025 November MYR 15.50 MAYBANK Share Price Target 2025 December MYR 16

Key Factors Affecting MAYBANK Share Price Growth

Here are five key factors affecting the growth of Maybank’s share price target for 2025:

Interest Rate Environment – Changes in Malaysia’s interest rates will impact Maybank’s net interest margin (NIM), affecting profitability and stock performance. Loan Growth & Asset Quality – The bank’s ability to expand its loan portfolio while keeping non-performing loans (NPLs) low is crucial for financial stability and growth. Economic Conditions in Key Markets – As Malaysia’s largest bank, Maybank’s performance is linked to economic trends in Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, and other key regions. Digital Banking & Fintech Competition – Investing in digital banking and staying ahead of fintech startups will be essential for long-term success and customer retention. Regulatory & Policy Changes – New banking regulations, capital requirements, and government policies in different markets could impact Maybank’s operations and profitability.

Risks and Challenges for MAYBANK Share Price

Here are five key risks and challenges for Maybank’s share price target in 2025:

Economic Slowdown – A weak economy in Malaysia and other key markets could reduce loan demand and increase non-performing loans (NPLs), affecting profitability. Regulatory & Compliance Risks – Stricter banking regulations, capital requirements, or compliance costs could impact Maybank’s operations and financial performance. Interest Rate Volatility – Fluctuations in interest rates can affect Maybank’s net interest margin (NIM), influencing revenue and overall earnings. Competition from Fintech & Digital Banks – The rise of digital-first banks and fintech companies may challenge Maybank’s market position and reduce customer retention. Global Market & Geopolitical Risks – Currency fluctuations, trade tensions, and financial market instability could create uncertainties that affect Maybank’s growth and investor confidence.

