Share Market Update – Mayur Uniquoters Share Price Target 2025

Mayur Uniquoters Share Price Target 2025:- Mayur Uniquoters Limited, founded in 1994 and based in Jaipur, is India’s largest maker of high-quality synthetic leather using advanced “Release Paper Transfer Coating Technology”. With a monthly production capacity of over 3.5 million linear meters for PVC leather and 5 million for PU leather, the company serves key industries like automotive, footwear, furnishings, and fashion. It exports to more than 20 countries, including the USA, Europe, and South Africa, supplying top auto brands like Mercedes, BMW, Ford, Chrysler, and Stellantis. Mayur Uniquoters Share Price on NSE as of 20 June 2025 is 553.75 INR.

Mayur Uniquoters Ltd: Current Market Overview

Open: 557.55

High: 565.00

Low: 545.30

Mkt cap: 2.41KCr

P/E ratio: 16.20

Div yield: N/A

52-wk high: 700.00

52-wk low: 441.00

Mayur Uniquoters Share Price Chart

Mayur Uniquoters Share Price Target 2025 (Prediction)

Mayur Uniquoters Share Price Target Years Mayur Uniquoters Share Price Target Months Share Price Target Mayur Uniquoters Share Price Target 2025 January – Mayur Uniquoters Share Price Target 2025 February – Mayur Uniquoters Share Price Target 2025 March – Mayur Uniquoters Share Price Target 2025 April – Mayur Uniquoters Share Price Target 2025 May – Mayur Uniquoters Share Price Target 2025 June ₹580 Mayur Uniquoters Share Price Target 2025 July ₹600 Mayur Uniquoters Share Price Target 2025 August ₹620 Mayur Uniquoters Share Price Target 2025 September ₹640 Mayur Uniquoters Share Price Target 2025 October ₹660 Mayur Uniquoters Share Price Target 2025 November ₹680 Mayur Uniquoters Share Price Target 2025 December ₹700

Mayur Uniquoters Shareholding Pattern

Promoters: 58.59%

FII: 3.34%

DII: 3.43%

Public: 34.63%

Key Factors Affecting Mayur Uniquoters Share Price Growth

Here are 5 key factors that could significantly influence Mayur Uniquoters’ share price target for 2025:

1. Auto OEM Export Growth

Mayur Uniquoters is set to drive strong growth through increasing exports to automotive OEMs like Ford, Mercedes, BMW, and Stellantis. Management expects 30–35% annual export growth, with revenue from auto exports targeted to rise from ₹250 cr in FY25 to ₹350 cr by FY27.

2. Leadership in Technical Textiles

As the largest organized synthetic leather maker in India, Mayur maintains high margins and market dominance through robust in‑house R&D, backward integration, and a wide product range spanning PU & PVC leather.

3. Steady Financial Performance with Margin Expansion

For FY25, the company reported ~10% sales growth (₹880 cr), EBITDA margins of ~21.7%, and a 22% YoY profit rise (₹149 cr). Analysts project sustained double‑digit growth and margin improvement to ~22% by FY27.

4. Global Expansion and Strategic Geography Footprint

Mayur has set up subsidiaries in Europe (Lithuania, Laconia) and secured strong export orders from the USA and EU, signaling a growing international footprint beyond domestic markets

5. Rising PU Segment and ESG-Friendly Synthetic Media

Its PU business—valued for higher quality and eco-friendliness—is expected to grow over 50% annually, aligning with rising demand for sustainable and vegan materials. Synthetic leather’s global market is expected to grow at ~8–9% CAGR.

Risks and Challenges for Mayur Uniquoters Share Price

Here are 5 key risks and challenges that could impact Mayur Uniquoters’ share price target for 2025:

1. High Dependence on Auto Industry

A large part of Mayur’s revenue comes from the automotive sector. Any slowdown in global or domestic vehicle sales—due to economic uncertainty, rising interest rates, or EV disruption—can directly affect demand for its synthetic leather products.

2. Volatility in Raw Material Prices

The company’s margins are sensitive to price fluctuations in key raw materials like PVC resins, PU chemicals, and plasticizers, which are derived from crude oil. Sharp input cost increases can squeeze profitability if not passed on to customers.

3. Delay or Rejection in Export Approvals

Mayur is growing its export business, especially to premium global auto OEMs. However, long approval cycles, technical rejections, or changing safety/compliance standards can delay or cancel these contracts, affecting revenue growth.

4. Foreign Exchange Risks

A significant portion of the company’s income comes from exports. Any adverse movement in currency exchange rates, especially a strengthening rupee, can reduce the company’s export competitiveness and earnings.

5. Environmental and Regulatory Pressures

Although synthetic leather is more animal-friendly, it is still petroleum-based and subject to growing environmental scrutiny. Increasing global push for eco-friendly materials or regulations on plastic-based goods may impact demand or require costly adaptation.

