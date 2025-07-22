Mazagon Dock Share Price Target 2025: Can It Sail Past ₹3,600?

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd (MDL), a prominent defense PSU, is currently trading around ₹2,944 after witnessing significant volatility. With India’s growing defense budget and Mazagon’s recent strategic moves, investors are keen to know: Can the stock reach ₹3,600 by 2025?

About Mazagon Dock

Industry: Defense & Shipbuilding

Market Cap: ₹60,000+ crore

Key Business: Manufacturing warships, submarines for the Indian Navy, and offshore platforms.

Recent Development: Proposed acquisition of a 51% stake in Colombo Dockyard to enhance global operations.

Mazagon Dock enjoys a strong order book and plays a critical role in India’s Make in India defense initiative.

Latest Technical Analysis

Indicator Status RSI 45 (Neutral) MACD Slightly Bearish Support Level ₹2,900 – ₹2,950 Resistance Level ₹3,200 – ₹3,300

The stock is consolidating near ₹3,000. A breakout above ₹3,200 could signal fresh upside.

Mazagon Dock Share Price Target 2025

Timeframe Price Target Short-Term ₹3,200 – ₹3,300 Mid-Term ₹3,500 Long-Term (2025) ₹3,600 – ₹3,800

Analyst Insights

Antique Broking: Target ~₹3,433

WalletInvestor: Forecasts up to ₹3,815 by 2025

Market Average: ₹3,300 – ₹3,500 range

Trading Strategy

Buy Range: ₹2,950 – ₹3,000

Breakout Buy: On close above ₹3,200 with volume support

Targets: ₹3,300 → ₹3,600 → ₹3,800

Stop-Loss: ₹2,880

Risks to Consider

A fall below ₹2,900 may drag the stock to ₹2,700 levels.

Policy changes in defense procurement.

High valuations could lead to profit booking.

Summary Table

Metric Value Current Price ₹2,944 2025 Price Target ₹3,600 – ₹3,800 Support Zone ₹2,900 – ₹2,950 Resistance Zone ₹3,200 – ₹3,300 Technical Trend Neutral to Bullish Risk Level Moderate

Mazagon Dock stands strong in the defense sector with robust fundamentals and growth potential. A decisive move above ₹3,200 could pave the way for the ₹3,600 target by 2025. Investors should watch support levels and trade with appropriate risk management.