Mazagon Dock Share Price Target 2025: Can It Sail Past ₹3,600?
Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd (MDL), a prominent defense PSU, is currently trading around ₹2,944 after witnessing significant volatility. With India’s growing defense budget and Mazagon’s recent strategic moves, investors are keen to know: Can the stock reach ₹3,600 by 2025?
About Mazagon Dock
-
Industry: Defense & Shipbuilding
-
Market Cap: ₹60,000+ crore
-
Key Business: Manufacturing warships, submarines for the Indian Navy, and offshore platforms.
-
Recent Development: Proposed acquisition of a 51% stake in Colombo Dockyard to enhance global operations.
Mazagon Dock enjoys a strong order book and plays a critical role in India’s Make in India defense initiative.
Latest Technical Analysis
|Indicator
|Status
|RSI
|45 (Neutral)
|MACD
|Slightly Bearish
|Support Level
|₹2,900 – ₹2,950
|Resistance Level
|₹3,200 – ₹3,300
The stock is consolidating near ₹3,000. A breakout above ₹3,200 could signal fresh upside.
Mazagon Dock Share Price Target 2025
|Timeframe
|Price Target
|Short-Term
|₹3,200 – ₹3,300
|Mid-Term
|₹3,500
|Long-Term (2025)
|₹3,600 – ₹3,800
Analyst Insights
-
Antique Broking: Target ~₹3,433
-
WalletInvestor: Forecasts up to ₹3,815 by 2025
-
Market Average: ₹3,300 – ₹3,500 range
Trading Strategy
-
Buy Range: ₹2,950 – ₹3,000
-
Breakout Buy: On close above ₹3,200 with volume support
-
Targets: ₹3,300 → ₹3,600 → ₹3,800
-
Stop-Loss: ₹2,880
Risks to Consider
-
A fall below ₹2,900 may drag the stock to ₹2,700 levels.
-
Policy changes in defense procurement.
-
High valuations could lead to profit booking.
Summary Table
|Metric
|Value
|Current Price
|₹2,944
|2025 Price Target
|₹3,600 – ₹3,800
|Support Zone
|₹2,900 – ₹2,950
|Resistance Zone
|₹3,200 – ₹3,300
|Technical Trend
|Neutral to Bullish
|Risk Level
|Moderate
Mazagon Dock stands strong in the defense sector with robust fundamentals and growth potential. A decisive move above ₹3,200 could pave the way for the ₹3,600 target by 2025. Investors should watch support levels and trade with appropriate risk management.