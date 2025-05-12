MAZDOCK Share Price Target

MAZDOCK Share Price Target Tomorrow From 2025 To 2030- Prediction, Market Overview

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd is a leading public sector shipyard in India, known for constructing warships and submarines for the Indian Navy. Established in 1934, the company plays a key role in the country’s defense sector, specializing in building complex naval vessels and commercial ships. Mazagon Dock Share Price on NSE as of 12 May 2025 is 2,925.00 INR. Here will provide you more details on MAZDOCK Share Price Target 2025, 2026 to 2030.

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd: Market Overview

  • Open: ₹2,817.00
  • High: ₹2,963.50
  • Low: ₹2,776.50
  • Previous Close: ₹2,819.90
  • Volume: 9,803,235
  • Value (Lacs): ₹286,450.53
  • 52 Week High: ₹3,172.00
  • 52 Week Low: ₹581.00
  • Mkt Cap (Rs. Cr.): ₹117,867
  • Face Value: ₹10

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd Competitors:

  1. Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers (GRSE): Another major Indian defense shipyard, GRSE is a significant competitor in building naval ships and warships for the Indian Navy.

  2. Cochin Shipyard Ltd: Specializing in shipbuilding and maintenance, Cochin Shipyard competes with Mazagon Dock in commercial and defense ship construction.
  3. Hindustan Shipyard Ltd: Primarily focused on ship repair and submarine construction, Hindustan Shipyard poses competition, especially in defense-related projects.
  4. L&T Shipbuilding: A private sector competitor, L&T Shipbuilding, part of Larsen & Toubro, engages in defense and commercial ship construction.

  5. Reliance Naval and Engineering Ltd: Engaged in naval shipbuilding and repairs, this company competes with Mazagon Dock in the Indian defense sector.

MAZDOCK Share Price Target Tomorrow From 2025 To 2030

MAZDOCK Share Price Target Years SHARE PRICE TARGET 
2025 ₹3180
2026 ₹4220
2027 ₹5356
2028 ₹6258
2029 ₹7340
2030 ₹8549

MAZDOCK Share Price Target 2025

MAZDOCK share price target 2025 Expected target could be ₹3180. Here are three key factors that may affect Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd (MAZDOCK) share price target growth for 2025:

  1. Expansion of Shipbuilding Capabilities: Any investments in expanding or modernizing shipbuilding infrastructure can enhance production capacity and efficiency, contributing to revenue growth and boosting investor confidence.
  2. Global Defense Market Opportunities: MAZDOCK’s ability to secure international contracts or collaborations for naval projects could open new revenue streams, positively influencing its share price.

  3. Geopolitical and Strategic Developments: Increased government focus on naval defense due to geopolitical tensions or strategic alliances could lead to a rise in defense spending, benefiting MAZDOCK’s order book and driving its stock growth.

MAZDOCK Share Price Target 2030

MAZDOCK share price target 2030 Expected target could be ₹8549. Here are three key factors that may affect Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd (MAZDOCK) share price target growth for 2030:

  1. Long-Term Defense Contracts: Securing large, long-term defense contracts from both domestic and international clients will be crucial for sustained revenue growth, positively impacting MAZDOCK’s share price over the decade.
  2. Technological Advancements: Adopting cutting-edge shipbuilding technologies and innovations in naval defense systems will enhance competitiveness and operational efficiency, making the company more attractive to investors.

  3. Government Policy and Budget Allocations: Continued government investment in naval defense infrastructure and the “Make in India” initiative can provide a significant boost to MAZDOCK, as increased defense budgets will likely lead to more orders and growth opportunities by 2030.

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd Shareholding Pattern

  • Promoters: 84.83%
  • Retail And Others: 11.22%
  • Foreign Institutions: 2.26%
  • Domestic Institutions: 1.7%

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd Financials

(INR) 2024 Y/Y change
Revenue 94.67B 20.94%
Operating expense 14.80B 0.14%
Net income 19.37B 73.09%
Net profit margin 20.46 43.08%
Earnings per share 96.04 73.11%
EBITDA 14.01B 74.80%
Effective tax rate 24.13%

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd Quarterly Financials

 

