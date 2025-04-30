Share Market Update – Mercury Trade Share Price Target 2025

Mercury Trade Share Price Target 2025:- ​​Mercury Trade Links Limited, established in 1985, is an Indian company specializing in the trading of agricultural products. Headquartered in Ahmedabad, the company deals in a diverse range of agro commodities, including fertilizers, pesticides, various seeds, and edible oils. By sourcing products directly from manufacturers and distributing them through a network of wholesalers and retailers, Mercury Trade Links has built strong relationships within the agricultural sector. Mercury Trade Share Price on BOM as of 30 April 2025 is 22.20 INR.

Mercury Trade Ltd: Current Market Overview

Open: 22.26

High: 22.26

Low: 21.83

Mkt cap: 30.22Cr

P/E ratio: 3.63

Div yield: N/A

52-wk high: 105.04

52-wk low: 4.37

Mercury Trade Share Price Chart

Mercury Trade Share Price Target 2025 (Prediction)

Mercury Trade Share Price Target Years Mercury Trade Share Price Target Months Share Price Target Mercury Trade Share Price Target 2025 January – Mercury Trade Share Price Target 2025 February – Mercury Trade Share Price Target 2025 March – Mercury Trade Share Price Target 2025 April ₹25 Mercury Trade Share Price Target 2025 May ₹30 Mercury Trade Share Price Target 2025 June ₹40 Mercury Trade Share Price Target 2025 July ₹50 Mercury Trade Share Price Target 2025 August ₹60 Mercury Trade Share Price Target 2025 September ₹70 Mercury Trade Share Price Target 2025 October ₹80 Mercury Trade Share Price Target 2025 November ₹90 Mercury Trade Share Price Target 2025 December ₹105

Mercury Trade Shareholding Pattern

Promoters: 0%

FII: 29.19%

DII: 0%

Public: 70.81%

Key Factors Affecting Mercury Trade Share Price Growth

​Here are five key factors that could influence the growth of Mercury Trade Links Ltd.’s share price target in 2025:​

Strong Revenue Growth: Mercury Trade Links has demonstrated significant revenue growth over the past year. For instance, in the December 2024 quarter, the company reported net sales of ₹10.40 crore, marking a 159.15% year-over-year increase. This consistent upward trend in revenue indicates a robust demand for its products and services. Strategic Shift to Agro Products: In 2023, the company transitioned its business focus to trading agro products, including fertilizers, pesticides, and various seeds. This strategic move aligns with the growing agricultural sector in India and positions the company to capitalize on increased demand in this market. Improved Operational Efficiency: The company’s working capital requirements have significantly reduced from 127 days to 33.5 days, indicating enhanced operational efficiency. Such improvements can lead to better cash flow management and profitability. Debt-Free Status: Mercury Trade Links is almost debt-free, which provides financial stability and flexibility. A strong balance sheet allows the company to invest in growth opportunities without the burden of interest obligations. Expanding Market Presence: The company has built strong relationships with both farmers and the wholesaler/retailer community, enhancing its distribution network. This extensive market presence can drive sales growth and increase market share in the agro-trading sector.

Risks and Challenges for Mercury Trade Share Price

