Mic Electronics Share Price Target 2025: Can MICEL Recover From Current Weakness?
As of July 12, 2025 — Mic Electronics Ltd (NSE: MICEL) is facing strong bearish pressure in the stock market. The stock has declined over the past 10 trading sessions and is currently priced at ₹51.28. Based on technical analysis, experts expect a limited upside potential for the stock by the end of 2025, with targets ranging between ₹54.50 and ₹55.70.
Current Market Overview
-
Current Price (July 12, 2025): ₹51.28
-
1-Week Trend: Downtrend (9 red candles out of last 10 sessions)
-
Volatility: Moderate (~3% average daily)
-
52-Week Range: ₹49.50 – ₹114.79
Technical Analysis Summary
|Indicator
|Signal
|Moving Averages
|Strong Sell
|RSI (14-day)
|Bearish Zone
|MACD
|Negative
|Trend Strength
|Weak
|Volume Trend
|Decreasing
The technical chart suggests that MICEL is under selling pressure with no major bullish reversal pattern visible. Unless price breaks resistance levels, the upside is capped.
Key Support & Resistance Levels
-
Support Levels: ₹49.80, ₹49.30, ₹48.00
-
Resistance Levels: ₹52.67, ₹54.59, ₹55.71
If the price breaks below ₹49, the stock may enter a deeper correction phase. However, holding above ₹50 can allow a slow climb toward ₹54–₹55 by year-end.
MIC Electronics Share Price Target 2025
|Target Level
|Price (₹)
|Upside from Current (%)
|Target 1
|54.59
|+6.45%
|Target 2
|55.15
|+7.54%
|Target 3
|55.71
|+8.63%
These targets are based on Fibonacci retracements, historical resistance zones, and volume clusters.
Risk Factors to Watch
-
High Valuation: P/E ratio is over 130×, which makes it risky at this price level.
-
Low Liquidity: MICEL is a small-cap stock; any big sell-off can impact price sharply.
-
No Dividend Payouts: Not ideal for income-focused investors.
-
Weak Fundamentals: Low profit margins and high receivables.
-
Technical Downtrend: The stock has broken below key moving averages.
Is MICEL a Buy?
Mic Electronics is currently not in a favorable technical position for short-term gains. However, for long-term investors willing to hold through volatility, the stock might offer a moderate upside of 6–8% by the end of 2025, provided support near ₹49 holds.
Trade Idea:
-
Buy Zone: ₹49.50–₹50.50
-
Targets: ₹54.50 / ₹55.70
-
Stop-loss: ₹48.00