Mic Electronics Share Price Target 2025: Can MICEL Recover From Current Weakness?

ByAnkita Vasishtha

As of July 12, 2025 — Mic Electronics Ltd (NSE: MICEL) is facing strong bearish pressure in the stock market. The stock has declined over the past 10 trading sessions and is currently priced at ₹51.28. Based on technical analysis, experts expect a limited upside potential for the stock by the end of 2025, with targets ranging between ₹54.50 and ₹55.70.

Current Market Overview

  • Current Price (July 12, 2025): ₹51.28

  • 1-Week Trend: Downtrend (9 red candles out of last 10 sessions)

  • Volatility: Moderate (~3% average daily)

  • 52-Week Range: ₹49.50 – ₹114.79

Mic electronics Share Price Chart

Technical Analysis Summary

Indicator Signal
Moving Averages Strong Sell
RSI (14-day) Bearish Zone
MACD Negative
Trend Strength Weak
Volume Trend Decreasing

The technical chart suggests that MICEL is under selling pressure with no major bullish reversal pattern visible. Unless price breaks resistance levels, the upside is capped.

Key Support & Resistance Levels

  • Support Levels: ₹49.80, ₹49.30, ₹48.00

  • Resistance Levels: ₹52.67, ₹54.59, ₹55.71

If the price breaks below ₹49, the stock may enter a deeper correction phase. However, holding above ₹50 can allow a slow climb toward ₹54–₹55 by year-end.

MIC Electronics Share Price Target 2025

Target Level Price (₹) Upside from Current (%)
Target 1 54.59 +6.45%
Target 2 55.15 +7.54%
Target 3 55.71 +8.63%

These targets are based on Fibonacci retracements, historical resistance zones, and volume clusters.

Risk Factors to Watch

  1. High Valuation: P/E ratio is over 130×, which makes it risky at this price level.

  2. Low Liquidity: MICEL is a small-cap stock; any big sell-off can impact price sharply.

  3. No Dividend Payouts: Not ideal for income-focused investors.

  4. Weak Fundamentals: Low profit margins and high receivables.

  5. Technical Downtrend: The stock has broken below key moving averages.

Is MICEL a Buy?

Mic Electronics is currently not in a favorable technical position for short-term gains. However, for long-term investors willing to hold through volatility, the stock might offer a moderate upside of 6–8% by the end of 2025, provided support near ₹49 holds.

Trade Idea:

  • Buy Zone: ₹49.50–₹50.50

  • Targets: ₹54.50 / ₹55.70

  • Stop-loss: ₹48.00

