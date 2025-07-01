MIC Electronics Share Price Target Tomorrow 2025 To 2030- Market Overview, Income Statement

MIC Electronics Share Price Target

MIC Electronics Ltd is an Indian company specializing in the design, development, and manufacturing of electronic products, particularly in the field of LED lighting solutions. Founded in 1988, the company has built a strong reputation for providing innovative and energy-efficient lighting solutions for various applications, including streetlights, industrial lighting, and decorative lighting. MIC Electronics Share Price on NSE as of 1 July 2025 is 54.00 INR. Here are more details on MIC Electronics Share Price Target 2025, 2026 to 2030.

MIC Electronics Ltd: Market Overview

  • Open: 54.44
  • High: 54.65
  • Low: 53.50
  • Mkt cap: 1.30KCr
  • P/E ratio: 135.00
  • Div yield: N/A
  • 52-wk high: 114.79
  • 52-wk low: 49.50

MIC Electronics Share Price Chart

 

MIC Electronics Share Price Target Tomorrow 2025 To 2030

MIC Electronics Share Price Target Years Share Price Target
2025 ₹120
2026 ₹140
2027 ₹160
2028 ₹180
2029 ₹200
2030 ₹220

MIC Electronics Share Price Target 2025

MIC Electronics share price target 2025 Expected target could be ₹120. Here are three key factors that could affect MIC Electronics’ share price target in 2025:

  • Expansion into New Markets: MIC Electronics may focus on expanding its footprint in international markets, particularly in regions that are investing heavily in energy-efficient lighting. Penetrating new geographies can open up more revenue streams, driving the company’s growth and positively influencing its share price.
  • Partnerships and Strategic Collaborations: Forming partnerships with other technology firms or government entities can enhance MIC Electronics’ product offerings. Collaborations could lead to large-scale projects, especially in infrastructure and smart city developments, supporting stronger financial performance.

  • Adoption of Smart Lighting Solutions: The global trend toward smart homes and smart cities is likely to continue, with more demand for IoT-integrated lighting solutions. MIC Electronics’ focus on advanced, intelligent lighting systems could increase its market share, fueling share price growth by 2025.

MIC Electronics Share Price Target 2030

MIC Electronics’ share price target 2030 Expected target could be ₹220. Here are three key factors that could affect MIC Electronics’ share price target in 2030:

  • Technological Innovation: By 2030, advancements in LED and smart lighting technologies could significantly drive MIC Electronics’ growth. If the company continues to invest in R&D, focusing on energy efficiency and AI-powered solutions, it can remain competitive and capture a larger market share, boosting its long-term prospects.
  • Sustainability and Green Initiatives: With increasing global emphasis on sustainability, the demand for eco-friendly lighting solutions will likely surge. MIC Electronics, by aligning its products with energy conservation trends, could see significant growth as more businesses and governments adopt greener technologies, supporting its share price.

  • Global Infrastructure Development: The continuous expansion of smart cities and infrastructure projects worldwide is expected to create new demand for advanced lighting systems. MIC Electronics could benefit from these large-scale developments, securing long-term contracts and ensuring consistent growth in revenues and share value by 2030.

Shareholding Pattern For MIC Electronics Ltd

  • Promoter: 66.48%
  • FII: 3.8%
  • DII: 0%
  • Public: 29.72%

 

MIC Electronics Ltd Financials

(INR) 2025 Y/Y change
Revenue 947.64M 73.64%
Operating expense 193.46M 37.72%
Net income 98.31M -84.10%
Net profit margin 10.37 -90.85%
Earnings per share
EBITDA 180.45M 44.49%
Effective tax rate 24.77%

 

