Stock Market Update – Microsoft Stock Price Prediction 2025
Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) stock recently touched a new all-time high, driven by strong AI momentum and cloud performance. Based on the latest technical indicators, MSFT could reach $565–$600 by 2025 if current patterns hold. But what do the charts say now?
Microsoft Stock Today: Where Things Stand
-
Current Price: ~$491.09 (as of July 2, 2025)
-
52-Week Range: $344.79 – $500.76
-
Market Cap: $3.7 Trillion+
-
Trend: Strong uptrend with breakout above $490
MSFT hit fresh highs following optimism around Azure’s AI integrations and consistent earnings growth. The stock is riding bullish momentum—but can it continue into 2025?
Microsoft Stock Price Chart
Technical Outlook for 2025
1. Moving Averages Support a Bullish Setup
-
50-day MA: ~$472
-
200-day MA: ~$426
-
A “Golden Cross” (short-term MA crossing above long-term MA) confirms a long-term uptrend.
2. RSI Shows Strong Momentum—but Near Overbought
-
Current RSI: ~71
-
Indicates strong buying interest, but a short-term cooldown is possible.
3. MACD Signals Sustained Strength
-
MACD line above signal line since May 2025
-
No divergence yet, indicating continued buying momentum
4. Key Support & Resistance Levels
-
Support Zone: $468 (former breakout level)
-
Resistance Zone: $565–$580 (measured move target)
Microsoft Stock Price Prediction 2025: Target Range
Based on current technical trends, MSFT is likely to:
-
Hold above $470 in the medium term
-
Test resistance around $565–$580 by mid to late 2025
-
Upside potential: ~13–16% from current levels
“As long as MSFT stays above $468 support and volume remains high, a move toward $580 is very likely,” says a technical analyst at Barchart.
Risks to Watch
-
Overbought RSI may trigger a short-term correction
-
A break below $450–$468 could weaken the bullish case
-
Macro risks: Interest rates, regulatory action, or AI sector slowdowns
-
A false breakout above $500 could trap late buyers
Analyst Consensus
-
Average 12-Month Target: $521
-
High Target: $605
-
TipRanks Rating: Strong Buy (30 analysts)
Microsoft’s technical setup supports continued upside into 2025. If the current bullish momentum holds, the stock could test $565–$600. Long-term investors may consider holding through pullbacks, while traders should watch for volume confirmation near breakout levels.