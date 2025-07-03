Stock Market Update – Microsoft Stock Price Prediction 2025

Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) stock recently touched a new all-time high, driven by strong AI momentum and cloud performance. Based on the latest technical indicators, MSFT could reach $565–$600 by 2025 if current patterns hold. But what do the charts say now?

Microsoft Stock Today: Where Things Stand

Current Price: ~$491.09 (as of July 2, 2025)

52-Week Range: $344.79 – $500.76

Market Cap: $3.7 Trillion+

Trend: Strong uptrend with breakout above $490

MSFT hit fresh highs following optimism around Azure’s AI integrations and consistent earnings growth. The stock is riding bullish momentum—but can it continue into 2025?

Microsoft Stock Price Chart

Technical Outlook for 2025

1. Moving Averages Support a Bullish Setup

50-day MA: ~$472

200-day MA: ~$426

A “Golden Cross” (short-term MA crossing above long-term MA) confirms a long-term uptrend.

2. RSI Shows Strong Momentum—but Near Overbought

Current RSI: ~71

Indicates strong buying interest, but a short-term cooldown is possible.

3. MACD Signals Sustained Strength

MACD line above signal line since May 2025

No divergence yet, indicating continued buying momentum

4. Key Support & Resistance Levels

Support Zone: $468 (former breakout level)

Resistance Zone: $565–$580 (measured move target)

Microsoft Stock Price Prediction 2025: Target Range

Based on current technical trends, MSFT is likely to:

Hold above $470 in the medium term

Test resistance around $565–$580 by mid to late 2025

Upside potential: ~13–16% from current levels

“As long as MSFT stays above $468 support and volume remains high, a move toward $580 is very likely,” says a technical analyst at Barchart.

Risks to Watch

Overbought RSI may trigger a short-term correction A break below $450–$468 could weaken the bullish case Macro risks: Interest rates, regulatory action, or AI sector slowdowns A false breakout above $500 could trap late buyers

Analyst Consensus

Average 12-Month Target: $521

High Target: $605

TipRanks Rating: Strong Buy (30 analysts)

Microsoft’s technical setup supports continued upside into 2025. If the current bullish momentum holds, the stock could test $565–$600. Long-term investors may consider holding through pullbacks, while traders should watch for volume confirmation near breakout levels.