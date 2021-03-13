Millions of Students Affected as Schools Close Due to Brutal Winter Storm

Brutal winter weather is causing widespread school closures across the country, with officials warning that more districts may follow suit as conditions worsen. From heavy snow and ice to dangerous wind chills, schools are shutting down to keep students and staff safe.

Winter Storm Disrupts Schools Nationwide

School districts from the Midwest to the Northeast and even parts of the South are feeling the impact of this latest Arctic blast. The combination of frigid temperatures, hazardous roads, and power outages has left many districts with no choice but to cancel classes. Some schools have opted for virtual learning, while others are completely shutting down for the next few days.

Among the hardest-hit states:

Midwest: Schools in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Illinois, and Michigan are closed due to subzero temperatures and dangerous road conditions caused by heavy snowfall.

Northeast: Students in New York, Pennsylvania, and Massachusetts are waking up to snow-covered streets and freezing rain, making travel treacherous.

South: Even states like Texas, Tennessee, and Kentucky are seeing ice storms and extreme cold, leading to unexpected school closures in areas unaccustomed to severe winter weather.

Why Are Schools Closing?

Officials say safety is the number one concern as dangerous weather conditions make travel nearly impossible. The three biggest reasons for closures include:

Hazardous Roads: Snow and ice have made driving conditions extremely dangerous, especially for school buses. Even roads that have been treated remain slick and unsafe.

Extreme Cold: Wind chills in some areas have dropped to -30°F or lower, creating serious frostbite risks for students waiting at bus stops or walking to school.

Wind chills in some areas have dropped to , creating serious for students waiting at bus stops or walking to school. Power Outages & Heating Issues: Some schools have lost power, while others are struggling with heating system failures, making it unsafe for students to be in classrooms.

More Closures Expected

The winter storm is still moving across the country, and more school districts could announce closures as conditions continue to deteriorate. Parents and students should check local news and school district websites for the latest updates on cancellations and delays.

Officials warn that additional winter storms could be on the way, meaning schools may need to adjust schedules or extend closures in the coming days. For now, families are urged to stay safe, stay warm, and be prepared for rapidly changing weather conditions as this brutal winter storm continues its path across the nation.