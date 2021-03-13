M&M Share Price Target 2025:- M&M’s share price target for 2025 will be influenced by its strong presence in the automotive and tractor sectors, along with its push into the growing electric vehicle market. The company’s global expansion and focus on innovation in sustainability are also expected to drive future growth. M&M Share Price on NSE as of 12 February 2025 is 2,983.45 INR.

Mahindra And Mahindra Ltd: Current Market Overview

Open: 3,068.55

High: 3,075.00

Low: 2,955.10

Mkt cap: 3.58LCr

P/E ratio: 26.96

Div yield: 0.71%

52-wk high: 3,270.95

52-wk low: 1,623.45

M&M Share Price Chart

M&M Share Price Target 2025 (Prediction)

M&M Share Price Target Years M&M Share Price Target Months Share Price Target M&M Share Price Target 2025 January ₹2990 M&M Share Price Target 2025 February ₹3075 M&M Share Price Target 2025 March ₹3090 M&M Share Price Target 2025 April ₹3120 M&M Share Price Target 2025 May ₹3140 M&M Share Price Target 2025 June ₹3160 M&M Share Price Target 2025 July ₹3180 M&M Share Price Target 2025 August ₹3200 M&M Share Price Target 2025 September ₹3220 M&M Share Price Target 2025 October ₹3240 M&M Share Price Target 2025 November ₹3260 M&M Share Price Target 2025 December ₹3280

M&M Shareholding Pattern

Promoters: 18.48%

FII: 38.91%

DII: 29.22%

Public: 13.38%

Key Factors Affecting M&M Share Price Growth

Here are five key factors affecting M&M’s (Mahindra & Mahindra) share price target for 2025:

Strong Market Position in Automotive and Tractors: M&M’s leadership in the agricultural and utility vehicle segments, along with its expanding presence in electric vehicles (EVs), will continue to drive revenue growth. Expansion into Electric Vehicles (EVs): The company’s push into the electric vehicle market, with new EV models and partnerships, will play a critical role in its future growth, especially as the EV market in India and globally expands. Global Expansion and Diversification: M&M’s focus on expanding its presence in international markets, along with diversifying into sectors like aerospace and IT, can lead to additional revenue streams. Government Policies and Incentives: Favorable policies for the automotive and agricultural sectors, including subsidies for electric vehicles and rural development, can boost demand for M&M’s products. Sustainability and Innovation: M&M’s commitment to sustainability and innovation in product development, including energy-efficient technologies, will enhance its market competitiveness and attract environmentally-conscious customers.

Risks and Challenges for M&M Share Price

Here are five key risks and challenges for M&M’s (Mahindra & Mahindra) share price target for 2025:

Intense Competition in Automotive and EV Sectors: M&M faces growing competition from both traditional automakers and new EV players, which could impact market share and profitability. Supply Chain Disruptions: Ongoing global supply chain issues, including shortages of key components like semiconductors, could delay production and affect the company’s ability to meet demand. Fluctuating Raw Material Costs: Volatile prices of raw materials like steel and aluminum could increase production costs and negatively impact profit margins. Economic Slowdown and Consumer Sentiment: A slowdown in economic growth or reduced consumer spending, especially in rural areas, could hurt demand for M&M’s vehicles and tractors. Regulatory and Policy Changes: Changes in government policies, environmental regulations, or import duties could affect the profitability of M&M’s manufacturing operations and impact growth in international markets.

