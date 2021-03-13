MMTC Share Price Target 2025: MMTC is one of India’s largest trading companies, mainly dealing in metals, minerals, and precious commodities. The company’s share price in 2025 will depend on factors like global demand for gold, silver, and other metals, government trade policies, and overall economic conditions. If the company improves its business performance and expands its market, its share price may show positive growth. MMTC Share Price on NSE as of 3 March 2025 is 47.16 INR.

MMTC Ltd: Current Market Overview

Open: 49.51

High: 50.35

Low: 47.17

Mkt cap: 7.07KCr

P/E ratio: 46.31

Div yield: N/A

52-wk high: 131.80

52-wk low: 47.17

MMTC Share Price Chart

MMTC Share Price Target 2025 (Prediction)

MMTC Share Price Target Years MMTC Share Price Target Months Share Price Target MMTC Share Price Target 2025 January – MMTC Share Price Target 2025 February – MMTC Share Price Target 2025 March ₹55 MMTC Share Price Target 2025 April ₹60 MMTC Share Price Target 2025 May ₹65 MMTC Share Price Target 2025 June ₹70 MMTC Share Price Target 2025 July ₹85 MMTC Share Price Target 2025 August ₹95 MMTC Share Price Target 2025 September ₹105 MMTC Share Price Target 2025 October ₹115 MMTC Share Price Target 2025 November ₹125 MMTC Share Price Target 2025 December ₹135

MMTC Shareholding Pattern

Promoters: 89.93%

FII: 0.11%

DII: 1.86%

Public: 8.1%

Key Factors Affecting MMTC Share Price Growth

Global Commodity Prices: Fluctuations in gold, silver, and other metal prices directly impact MMTC’s revenue and profitability.

Government Policies: Changes in import-export policies, especially for metals and minerals, can affect MMTC’s business operations.

International Trade Relations: Global trade agreements and relations with other countries play a key role in the company’s growth.

Diversification Efforts: MMTC’s expansion into new sectors like agro-products and coal could boost overall business performance.

Economic Conditions: India’s economic growth and demand for precious metals will influence MMTC’s future stock price performance.

Risks and Challenges for MMTC Share Price

Commodity Price Volatility: Rapid changes in gold, silver, and other metal prices can affect profit margins.

Regulatory Changes: New government regulations on imports, exports, and taxation may impact business operations.

Global Economic Uncertainty: Slowdowns in the global economy can reduce demand for metals and minerals.

Competition: Intense competition from private players may affect MMTC’s market share and profitability.

Logistical Challenges: Supply chain disruptions and rising transportation costs can impact business efficiency and profitability.

