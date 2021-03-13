Share Market Update – Mobikwik Share Price Target 2025

Mobikwik Share Price Target 2025:- MobiKwik is growing fast in India’s digital payment and financial services sector, expanding into lending, insurance, and investments. Experts see strong potential for its share price in 2025, driven by rising revenue, market expansion, and investor confidence after its IPO. Mobikwik Share Price on NSE as of 20 February 2025 is 322.35 INR.

One MobiKwik Systems Ltd: Current Market Overview

Open: 318.30

High: 325.50

Low: 316.30

Mkt cap: 2.51KCr

P/E ratio: N/A

Div yield: N/A

52-wk high: 698.30

52-wk low: 309.20

Mobikwik Share Price Chart

Mobikwik Share Price Target 2025 (Prediction)

Mobikwik Share Price Target Years Mobikwik Share Price Target Months Share Price Target Mobikwik Share Price Target 2025 January – Mobikwik Share Price Target 2025 February ₹330 Mobikwik Share Price Target 2025 March ₹370 Mobikwik Share Price Target 2025 April ₹410 Mobikwik Share Price Target 2025 May ₹450 Mobikwik Share Price Target 2025 June ₹490 Mobikwik Share Price Target 2025 July ₹520 Mobikwik Share Price Target 2025 August ₹570 Mobikwik Share Price Target 2025 September ₹610 Mobikwik Share Price Target 2025 October ₹650 Mobikwik Share Price Target 2025 November ₹680 Mobikwik Share Price Target 2025 December ₹700

Mobikwik Shareholding Pattern

Promoters: 25.18%

FII: 4.84%

DII: 8.85%

Public: 61.13%

Key Factors Affecting Mobikwik Share Price Growth

Several key factors are expected to influence MobiKwik’s share price target for 2025:

Revenue Growth: MobiKwik reported a 42% year-on-year increase in total income for Q2 FY25, reaching ₹2,937 million. This growth was primarily driven by a 267.3% YoY surge in Payments Gross Merchandise Value (GMV), indicating strong operational performance. Profitability Challenges: Despite revenue gains, the company faced net losses in consecutive quarters due to rising customer acquisition costs, fixed expenses, and user incentives. Achieving consistent profitability remains a critical challenge. Market Competition: Operating in India’s highly competitive fintech sector, MobiKwik contends with major players like Paytm, PhonePe, and Google Pay. This intense competition could impact its market share and growth prospects. Regulatory Environment: Changes in financial regulations by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) can significantly affect MobiKwik’s operations, especially concerning its digital wallet and credit services. Staying compliant and adaptable to regulatory shifts is essential. Diversification of Services: MobiKwik’s expansion into financial services, including loans, insurance, and investments, aims to create new revenue streams and reduce dependence on payment services. Successful diversification could enhance financial stability. Investor Sentiment: The company’s initial public offering (IPO) in December 2024 was oversubscribed, reflecting strong investor interest. Maintaining positive investor sentiment through transparent communication and consistent performance is vital for share price stability.

Risks and Challenges for Mobikwik Share Price

MobiKwik faces several risks and challenges that could impact its share price target for 2025:

Profitability Concerns: Despite revenue growth, MobiKwik reported a consolidated net loss of ₹55 crore in Q3 FY25, a significant decline from the ₹5 crore profit in the same period the previous year. This shift raises concerns about the company’s ability to maintain consistent profitability. Escalating Expenses: Total expenses increased by 44.1% year-on-year in Q3 FY25, with payment gateway expenses alone accounting for nearly half at ₹144 crore. Rising costs, including customer acquisition and operational expenses, may pressure margins and affect financial stability. Intense Market Competition: Operating in India’s highly competitive fintech sector, MobiKwik contends with major players like Paytm, PhonePe, and Google Pay. This intense competition could impact its market share and growth prospects. Regulatory Challenges: The fintech industry is subject to stringent regulations by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). MobiKwik has previously faced compliance issues, including a “Stop Operations Order” from the RBI in December 2021 due to operational deficiencies. Ensuring adherence to evolving regulatory requirements is crucial to avoid potential operational disruptions and penalties. Data Security and Privacy Risks: Handling vast amounts of sensitive user data, MobiKwik is vulnerable to security breaches. In 2021, allegations of a significant data breach surfaced, potentially affecting millions of users. Such incidents can damage the company’s reputation, lead to legal challenges, and deter user engagement.

