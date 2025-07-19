MOIL Share Price Target 2025: Will MOIL Stock Reach ₹450? | Latest Technical Analysis
MOIL Limited, India’s largest manganese ore producer, is gaining attention after bouncing back from recent lows. As the stock stabilizes, investors are keen to know whether MOIL can rally to ₹450 by 2025. Here’s the latest technical analysis and market outlook.
About MOIL Limited
MOIL is a government-owned mining company dominating India’s manganese production. With increasing demand from steel and battery industries, MOIL is positioned for growth.
-
Current Market Price: ₹382.20 (NSE: MOIL)
-
Market Cap: ₹7,895 crore
-
52-Week Range: ₹274 – ₹554
-
Dividend Yield: ~1.5%
-
Valuation: P/E ~17, attractive compared to sector averages
Technical Analysis Overview
|Indicator
|Status
|Moving Averages
|Bullish crossover on daily charts
|RSI (14-Day)
|Neutral (~55)
|MACD
|Positive on weekly, cautious on monthly
|Trend
|Short to medium-term bullish
-
Support Levels: ₹375 – ₹380
-
Immediate Resistance: ₹400
-
Key Resistance: ₹434 – ₹450
MOIL Share Price Target 2025
|Timeframe
|Target Range
|Potential Upside
|Short-Term
|₹400 – ₹410
|+5% to +7%
|Medium-Term
|₹434
|+14%
|Long-Term 2025
|₹450
|+18%
-
WalletInvestor Forecast: ₹450 – ₹504 over the next year
-
TradingView Analyst Target: ₹403.75 (Range: ₹377 – ₹434)
Recommended Trading Strategy
-
Buy Zone: ₹380 – ₹385
-
Breakout Trigger: ₹400+ with volume confirmation
-
Profit Booking: ₹410 → ₹434 → ₹450
-
Stop-Loss: ₹370
Risks to Consider
-
Weakness in global steel demand could impact manganese prices.
-
Policy changes in the mining sector may cause volatility.
-
Monthly technical indicators suggest caution near ₹434 resistance.
Summary
|Metric
|Details
|Current Price
|₹382.20
|Support Levels
|₹375 – ₹380
|Resistance Levels
|₹400 → ₹434 → ₹450
|2025 Target
|₹450
|Risk Profile
|Moderate
MOIL stock is showing signs of a steady uptrend supported by strong production data and technical indicators. If the stock sustains above ₹400, there is a strong possibility of achieving ₹450 by 2025. Investors should stay mindful of key resistance levels and macroeconomic factors.