MOIL Limited, India’s largest manganese ore producer, is gaining attention after bouncing back from recent lows. As the stock stabilizes, investors are keen to know whether MOIL can rally to ₹450 by 2025. Here’s the latest technical analysis and market outlook.

About MOIL Limited

MOIL is a government-owned mining company dominating India’s manganese production. With increasing demand from steel and battery industries, MOIL is positioned for growth.

Current Market Price: ₹382.20 (NSE: MOIL)

Market Cap: ₹7,895 crore

52-Week Range: ₹274 – ₹554

Dividend Yield: ~1.5%

Valuation: P/E ~17, attractive compared to sector averages

Technical Analysis Overview

Indicator Status Moving Averages Bullish crossover on daily charts RSI (14-Day) Neutral (~55) MACD Positive on weekly, cautious on monthly Trend Short to medium-term bullish

Support Levels: ₹375 – ₹380

Immediate Resistance: ₹400

Key Resistance: ₹434 – ₹450

MOIL Share Price Target 2025

Timeframe Target Range Potential Upside Short-Term ₹400 – ₹410 +5% to +7% Medium-Term ₹434 +14% Long-Term 2025 ₹450 +18%

WalletInvestor Forecast: ₹450 – ₹504 over the next year

TradingView Analyst Target: ₹403.75 (Range: ₹377 – ₹434)

Recommended Trading Strategy

Buy Zone: ₹380 – ₹385

Breakout Trigger: ₹400+ with volume confirmation

Profit Booking: ₹410 → ₹434 → ₹450

Stop-Loss: ₹370

Risks to Consider

Weakness in global steel demand could impact manganese prices.

Policy changes in the mining sector may cause volatility.

Monthly technical indicators suggest caution near ₹434 resistance.

Summary

Metric Details Current Price ₹382.20 Support Levels ₹375 – ₹380 Resistance Levels ₹400 → ₹434 → ₹450 2025 Target ₹450 Risk Profile Moderate

MOIL stock is showing signs of a steady uptrend supported by strong production data and technical indicators. If the stock sustains above ₹400, there is a strong possibility of achieving ₹450 by 2025. Investors should stay mindful of key resistance levels and macroeconomic factors.