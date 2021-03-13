Share Market Update – Morepen Lab Share Price Target 2025

Morepen Lab Share Price Target 2025:- As of March 5, 2025, Morepen Laboratories Limited’s share price stands at ₹47.5. Analysts anticipate a long-term uptrend, with potential targets ranging from ₹47 to ₹100.80 by 2025. Investors should monitor the company’s financial performance and market conditions when considering these projections. Morepen Lab Share Price on NSE as of 5 March 2025 is 47.60 INR.

Morepen Laboratories Ltd: Current Market Overview

Open: 46.47

High: 47.71

Low: 46.10

Mkt cap: 2.61KCr

P/E ratio: 19.83

Div yield: N/A

52-wk high: 100.90

52-wk low: 38.55

Morepen Lab Share Price Chart

Morepen Lab Share Price Target 2025 (Prediction)

Morepen Lab Share Price Target Years Morepen Lab Share Price Target Months Share Price Target Morepen Lab Share Price Target 2025 January – Morepen Lab Share Price Target 2025 February – Morepen Lab Share Price Target 2025 March ₹53 Morepen Lab Share Price Target 2025 April ₹60 Morepen Lab Share Price Target 2025 May ₹65 Morepen Lab Share Price Target 2025 June ₹70 Morepen Lab Share Price Target 2025 July ₹75 Morepen Lab Share Price Target 2025 August ₹80 Morepen Lab Share Price Target 2025 September ₹85 Morepen Lab Share Price Target 2025 October ₹90 Morepen Lab Share Price Target 2025 November ₹95 Morepen Lab Share Price Target 2025 December ₹105

Morepen Lab Shareholding Pattern

Promoters: 35.65%

FII: 2.22%

DII: 1.64%

Public: 60.48%

Key Factors Affecting Morepen Lab Share Price Growth

Several key factors are expected to influence Morepen Laboratories Limited’s share price target for 2025:

API Business Expansion: The company’s Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) segment experienced a 14% revenue increase, driven by established molecules like Loratadine and Rosuvastatin, as well as new product introductions. Profitability and Margin Growth: Focused efforts on high-value products and export markets led to a 33% rise in EBITDA and a 64% increase in Profit After Tax (PAT) in Q2 FY25, indicating enhanced profitability. Medical Devices Segment: The medical devices division reported a 15% revenue growth over nine months, reflecting the company’s successful diversification and market penetration in this sector. Export Market Performance: Exports grew by 10%, with significant contributions from the European market, highlighting the company’s effective international expansion strategies. Revenue Growth Targets: Morepen Laboratories aims for a 15-20% annual revenue growth, supported by investments in new products, market expansion, and customer acquisition both domestically and internationally.

Risks and Challenges for Morepen Lab Share Price

Investing in Morepen Laboratories Limited with a 2025 share price target involves considering several risks and challenges:

Stock Performance Decline: The company’s stock has experienced significant declines, including a 7.58% drop on January 6, 2025, and a 7.06% decrease over a seven-day period in February 2025, indicating potential investor concerns. Competitive Market Pressures: Morepen Laboratories faces challenges in the South American market due to competitive tender pricing, which could impact profitability and market share. Earnings Volatility: The company has reported shrinking earnings over the medium term, with a 9.2% drop in earnings per share over the past three years, raising concerns about its growth trajectory. Sector Weakness: The broader pharmaceuticals sector has shown signs of weakness, which may affect Morepen Laboratories’ performance and investor sentiment. 52-Week Low Milestone: The stock has reached its 52-week low, often associated with poor fiscal results, negative industry trends, or macroeconomic issues, signaling potential underlying challenges.

Read Also:- Share Market Update – Spandana Sphoorty Share Price Target 2025