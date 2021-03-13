Share Market Update – Moschip Share Price Target 2025

Moschip Share Price Target 2025:- MosChip Technologies Ltd is a semiconductor and IoT solutions company known for its design and engineering services. The company’s share price target for 2025 appears promising due to the rising demand for semiconductor chips and advancements in the IoT sector. With a focus on innovation and strategic partnerships, MosChip is well-positioned to capitalize on global trends in technology. Moschip Share Price on NSE as of 7 February 2025 is 198.15 INR.

Moschip Technologies Ltd: Current Market Overview

Open: 203.35

High: 203.70

Low: 196.90

Mkt cap: 3.78KCr

P/E ratio: 153.28

Div yield: N/A

52-wk high: 326.80

52-wk low: 83.50

Moschip Share Price Chart

Moschip Share Price Target 2025 (Prediction)

Moschip Share Price Target Years Moschip Share Price Target Months Share Price Target Moschip Share Price Target 2025 January ₹210 Moschip Share Price Target 2025 February ₹230 Moschip Share Price Target 2025 March ₹240 Moschip Share Price Target 2025 April ₹250 Moschip Share Price Target 2025 May ₹260 Moschip Share Price Target 2025 June ₹270 Moschip Share Price Target 2025 July ₹280 Moschip Share Price Target 2025 August ₹290 Moschip Share Price Target 2025 September ₹300 Moschip Share Price Target 2025 October ₹310 Moschip Share Price Target 2025 November ₹320 Moschip Share Price Target 2025 December ₹330

Moschip Shareholding Pattern

Promoters: 44.51%

FII: 2.19%

DII: 0%

Public: 53.3%

Read Also:- Stock Market Update – Reliance Infrastructure Share Price Target Tomorrow 2025 To 2030