Share Market Update – Moschip Share Price Target 2025

Moschip Share Price Target 2025

Moschip Share Price Target 2025:- MosChip Technologies Ltd is a semiconductor and IoT solutions company known for its design and engineering services. The company’s share price target for 2025 appears promising due to the rising demand for semiconductor chips and advancements in the IoT sector. With a focus on innovation and strategic partnerships, MosChip is well-positioned to capitalize on global trends in technology. Moschip Share Price on NSE as of 7 February 2025 is 198.15 INR.

Moschip Technologies Ltd: Current Market Overview

  • Open: 203.35
  • High: 203.70
  • Low: 196.90
  • Mkt cap: 3.78KCr
  • P/E ratio: 153.28
  • Div yield: N/A
  • 52-wk high: 326.80
  • 52-wk low: 83.50

Moschip Share Price Chart

Moschip Share Price Target 2025 (Prediction)

Moschip Share Price Target Years Moschip Share Price Target Months Share Price Target
Moschip Share Price Target 2025 January ₹210
Moschip Share Price Target 2025 February ₹230
Moschip Share Price Target 2025 March ₹240
Moschip Share Price Target 2025 April ₹250
Moschip Share Price Target 2025 May ₹260
Moschip Share Price Target 2025 June ₹270
Moschip Share Price Target 2025 July ₹280
Moschip Share Price Target 2025 August ₹290
Moschip Share Price Target 2025 September ₹300
Moschip Share Price Target 2025 October ₹310
Moschip Share Price Target 2025 November ₹320
Moschip Share Price Target 2025 December ₹330

Moschip Shareholding Pattern

  • Promoters: 44.51%
  • FII: 2.19%
  • DII: 0%
  • Public: 53.3%

