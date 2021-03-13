Share Market Update – Moschip Share Price Target 2025

Moschip Share Price Target 2025:- MosChip Technologies Ltd is a semiconductor and IoT solutions company known for its design and engineering services. The company’s share price target for 2025 appears promising due to the rising demand for semiconductor chips and advancements in the IoT sector. With a focus on innovation and strategic partnerships, MosChip is well-positioned to capitalize on global trends in technology. Moschip Share Price on NSE as of 7 February 2025 is 198.15 INR.
Moschip Technologies Ltd: Current Market Overview
- Open: 203.35
- High: 203.70
- Low: 196.90
- Mkt cap: 3.78KCr
- P/E ratio: 153.28
- Div yield: N/A
- 52-wk high: 326.80
- 52-wk low: 83.50
Moschip Share Price Chart
Moschip Share Price Target 2025 (Prediction)
|Moschip Share Price Target Years
|Moschip Share Price Target Months
|Share Price Target
|Moschip Share Price Target 2025
|January
|₹210
|Moschip Share Price Target 2025
|February
|₹230
|Moschip Share Price Target 2025
|March
|₹240
|Moschip Share Price Target 2025
|April
|₹250
|Moschip Share Price Target 2025
|May
|₹260
|Moschip Share Price Target 2025
|June
|₹270
|Moschip Share Price Target 2025
|July
|₹280
|Moschip Share Price Target 2025
|August
|₹290
|Moschip Share Price Target 2025
|September
|₹300
|Moschip Share Price Target 2025
|October
|₹310
|Moschip Share Price Target 2025
|November
|₹320
|Moschip Share Price Target 2025
|December
|₹330
Moschip Shareholding Pattern
- Promoters: 44.51%
- FII: 2.19%
- DII: 0%
- Public: 53.3%
