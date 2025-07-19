Motherson Sumi Share Price Target 2025: Can It Reach ₹170?

ByAnkita Vasishtha

Motherson Sumi Systems, one of India’s top auto ancillary companies, has shown a steady recovery, currently trading near ₹101. With improving market sentiment in the auto sector, investors are eager to know if Motherson Sumi can achieve ₹170 by 2025. Let’s explore the latest technical analysis and forecasts.

About Motherson Sumi

Motherson Sumi, part of the Motherson Group, serves leading global automotive brands by supplying wiring harnesses, components, and modules.

  • Industry: Auto Ancillaries

  • Current Price: ₹101.07 (NSE: MOTHERSON)

  • Market Cap: ₹1.06 lakh crore

  • 52-Week Range: ₹71.50 – ₹144.66

  • P/E Ratio: ~28–29x

  • P/B Ratio: ~2.9x

  • Growth Drivers: Global EV demand, premium auto components, diversification strategy

Motherson Sumi Share Price Chart

Technical Analysis Overview

Indicator Signal
20/50-Day MA Neutral
RSI Near 50 (Neutral)
MACD Positive cross
Weekly/Monthly Chart Bullish Bias

  • Key Support: ₹95 – ₹100

  • Immediate Resistance: ₹103 – ₹105

  • Major Resistance: ₹125, then ₹144

Despite neutral daily signals, the medium to long-term trend shows promise with potential for higher levels.

Support & Resistance Levels

  • Support: ₹95 – ₹100

  • Resistance: ₹103 → ₹125 → ₹144

  • Breakout Zone: Above ₹105 for momentum toward ₹125+

Motherson Sumi Share Price Target 2025

Time Frame Target Price Range Potential Upside
Short-Term ₹105 – ₹110 +5% to +9%
Medium-Term ₹125 – ₹130 +24% to +30%
Long-Term ₹145 – ₹170 +44% to +68%

  • Analyst Average Target: ₹169.35 (~+65%)

  • TradingView Forecast: ₹129, ranging ₹86 – ₹146

Suggested Trading Strategy

  • Buy Zone: ₹100 – ₹102

  • Breakout Confirmation: Above ₹105

  • Profit Booking: ₹125 → ₹145 → ₹170

  • Stop-Loss: ₹95

Risks & Challenges

  • Global auto industry slowdown

  • Supply chain disruptions

  • Valuation pressure if earnings don’t improve

Summary

Metric Value
Current Price ₹100.97
Support Levels ₹95 – ₹100
Resistance Levels ₹103 → ₹125 → ₹144
2025 Target ₹145 – ₹170
Technical Outlook Bullish medium-term
Risk Level Moderate

Motherson Sumi shows a healthy setup for medium to long-term gains. A confirmed breakout above ₹105 could propel the stock to ₹125 – ₹145, with a 2025 target of ₹170 achievable if market conditions stay favorable.

