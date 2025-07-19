Motherson Sumi Share Price Target 2025: Can It Reach ₹170?
Motherson Sumi Systems, one of India’s top auto ancillary companies, has shown a steady recovery, currently trading near ₹101. With improving market sentiment in the auto sector, investors are eager to know if Motherson Sumi can achieve ₹170 by 2025. Let’s explore the latest technical analysis and forecasts.
About Motherson Sumi
Motherson Sumi, part of the Motherson Group, serves leading global automotive brands by supplying wiring harnesses, components, and modules.
-
Industry: Auto Ancillaries
-
Current Price: ₹101.07 (NSE: MOTHERSON)
-
Market Cap: ₹1.06 lakh crore
-
52-Week Range: ₹71.50 – ₹144.66
-
P/E Ratio: ~28–29x
-
P/B Ratio: ~2.9x
-
Growth Drivers: Global EV demand, premium auto components, diversification strategy
Technical Analysis Overview
|Indicator
|Signal
|20/50-Day MA
|Neutral
|RSI
|Near 50 (Neutral)
|MACD
|Positive cross
|Weekly/Monthly Chart
|Bullish Bias
-
Key Support: ₹95 – ₹100
-
Immediate Resistance: ₹103 – ₹105
-
Major Resistance: ₹125, then ₹144
Despite neutral daily signals, the medium to long-term trend shows promise with potential for higher levels.
Support & Resistance Levels
-
Support: ₹95 – ₹100
-
Resistance: ₹103 → ₹125 → ₹144
-
Breakout Zone: Above ₹105 for momentum toward ₹125+
Motherson Sumi Share Price Target 2025
|Time Frame
|Target Price Range
|Potential Upside
|Short-Term
|₹105 – ₹110
|+5% to +9%
|Medium-Term
|₹125 – ₹130
|+24% to +30%
|Long-Term
|₹145 – ₹170
|+44% to +68%
-
Analyst Average Target: ₹169.35 (~+65%)
-
TradingView Forecast: ₹129, ranging ₹86 – ₹146
Suggested Trading Strategy
-
Buy Zone: ₹100 – ₹102
-
Breakout Confirmation: Above ₹105
-
Profit Booking: ₹125 → ₹145 → ₹170
-
Stop-Loss: ₹95
Risks & Challenges
-
Global auto industry slowdown
-
Supply chain disruptions
-
Valuation pressure if earnings don’t improve
Summary
|Metric
|Value
|Current Price
|₹100.97
|Support Levels
|₹95 – ₹100
|Resistance Levels
|₹103 → ₹125 → ₹144
|2025 Target
|₹145 – ₹170
|Technical Outlook
|Bullish medium-term
|Risk Level
|Moderate
Motherson Sumi shows a healthy setup for medium to long-term gains. A confirmed breakout above ₹105 could propel the stock to ₹125 – ₹145, with a 2025 target of ₹170 achievable if market conditions stay favorable.