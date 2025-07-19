Motherson Sumi Share Price Target 2025: Can It Reach ₹170?

Motherson Sumi Systems, one of India’s top auto ancillary companies, has shown a steady recovery, currently trading near ₹101. With improving market sentiment in the auto sector, investors are eager to know if Motherson Sumi can achieve ₹170 by 2025. Let’s explore the latest technical analysis and forecasts.

About Motherson Sumi

Motherson Sumi, part of the Motherson Group, serves leading global automotive brands by supplying wiring harnesses, components, and modules.

Industry: Auto Ancillaries

Current Price: ₹101.07 (NSE: MOTHERSON)

Market Cap: ₹1.06 lakh crore

52-Week Range: ₹71.50 – ₹144.66

P/E Ratio: ~28–29x

P/B Ratio: ~2.9x

Growth Drivers: Global EV demand, premium auto components, diversification strategy

Technical Analysis Overview

Indicator Signal 20/50-Day MA Neutral RSI Near 50 (Neutral) MACD Positive cross Weekly/Monthly Chart Bullish Bias

Key Support: ₹95 – ₹100

Immediate Resistance: ₹103 – ₹105

Major Resistance: ₹125, then ₹144

Despite neutral daily signals, the medium to long-term trend shows promise with potential for higher levels.

Support & Resistance Levels

Support: ₹95 – ₹100

Resistance: ₹103 → ₹125 → ₹144

Breakout Zone: Above ₹105 for momentum toward ₹125+

Motherson Sumi Share Price Target 2025

Time Frame Target Price Range Potential Upside Short-Term ₹105 – ₹110 +5% to +9% Medium-Term ₹125 – ₹130 +24% to +30% Long-Term ₹145 – ₹170 +44% to +68%

Analyst Average Target: ₹169.35 (~+65%)

TradingView Forecast: ₹129, ranging ₹86 – ₹146

Suggested Trading Strategy

Buy Zone: ₹100 – ₹102

Breakout Confirmation: Above ₹105

Profit Booking: ₹125 → ₹145 → ₹170

Stop-Loss: ₹95

Risks & Challenges

Global auto industry slowdown

Supply chain disruptions

Valuation pressure if earnings don’t improve

Summary

Metric Value Current Price ₹100.97 Support Levels ₹95 – ₹100 Resistance Levels ₹103 → ₹125 → ₹144 2025 Target ₹145 – ₹170 Technical Outlook Bullish medium-term Risk Level Moderate

Motherson Sumi shows a healthy setup for medium to long-term gains. A confirmed breakout above ₹105 could propel the stock to ₹125 – ₹145, with a 2025 target of ₹170 achievable if market conditions stay favorable.