Share Market Update – Motherson Sumi Wiring Share Price Target 2025

Motherson Sumi Wiring Share Price Target 2025:- Motherson Sumi Wiring is a leading player in the automotive wiring harness industry, serving top automobile manufacturers. The share price target for 2025 looks positive, backed by growing demand for electric and hybrid vehicles, technological advancements, and global expansion. The company’s focus on innovation and customer-centric solutions enhances its market position. However, potential challenges like raw material price fluctuations, semiconductor shortages, and global economic uncertainties could impact growth. Motherson Sumi Wiring Share Price on NSE as of 6 February 2025 is 56.23 INR.

Motherson Sumi Wiring India Ltd: Current Market Overview

Open: 56.59

High: 56.88

Low: 56.10

Mkt cap: 24.86KCr

P/E ratio: 37.64

Div yield: 1.42%

52-wk high: 80.00

52-wk low: 52.94

Motherson Sumi Wiring Share Price Chart

Motherson Sumi Wiring Share Price Target 2025 (Prediction)

Motherson Sumi Wiring Share Price Target Years Motherson Sumi Wiring Share Price Target Months Share Price Target Motherson Sumi Wiring Share Price Target 2025 January ₹56.13 Motherson Sumi Wiring Share Price Target 2025 February ₹57 Motherson Sumi Wiring Share Price Target 2025 March ₹60 Motherson Sumi Wiring Share Price Target 2025 April ₹63 Motherson Sumi Wiring Share Price Target 2025 May ₹65 Motherson Sumi Wiring Share Price Target 2025 June ₹67 Motherson Sumi Wiring Share Price Target 2025 July ₹70 Motherson Sumi Wiring Share Price Target 2025 August ₹72 Motherson Sumi Wiring Share Price Target 2025 September ₹74 Motherson Sumi Wiring Share Price Target 2025 October ₹76 Motherson Sumi Wiring Share Price Target 2025 November ₹78 Motherson Sumi Wiring Share Price Target 2025 December ₹80

Motherson Sumi Wiring Shareholding Pattern

Promoters: 61.73%

FII: 9.86%

DII: 16.74%

Public: 11.68%

