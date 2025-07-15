Motisons Jewellers Share Price Target 2025: Can the Stock Reclaim ₹30+?

Current Price: ₹21.73 (NSE: MOTISONS) (As Of July 14, 2025)

Motisons Jewellers Ltd is currently trading around ₹21.73, down by 4.5% today. The stock is trading significantly below its 52-week high of ₹33.80, yet remains well above the 52-week low of ₹14.02. Investors are keen to know if the stock can regain strength in 2025. Let’s explore the technical outlook, support and resistance levels, and potential share price targets.

Company Overview

Motisons Jewellers is a well-known player in the Indian jewellery sector, offering gold, diamond, and silver ornaments. The company is known for its expanding retail presence, especially in Rajasthan.

Key Fundamentals:

Market Cap: ₹2,122 crore

P/E Ratio: 51.5x (high valuation)

Dividend Yield: 0.46%

Debt Reduction: Significant improvement over the last few years

Technical Analysis Snapshot

Indicator Value Signal RSI (14) ~31 Oversold MACD Negative Bearish Moving Averages MA200: ₹20.83 Support

Technical Sentiment: Daily: Weak (Sell) Weekly/Monthly: Stronger (Buy)



Key Support & Resistance Levels

Immediate Support: ₹20.83 – ₹21.33

Resistance Levels: ₹22.03 – ₹22.38 (short-term) ₹23.38 (weekly) ₹25.60 (monthly) ₹32.25 (quarterly resistance)



If the price holds above ₹20.80, the stock may stage a short-term bounce.

Motisons Jewellers Share Price Target 2025

Target Level Price Range Upside from ₹21.56 Short-Term ₹22.50 – ₹23.80 4% – 10% Medium-Term ₹25.60 19% Long-Term / 2025 ₹32.25 ~50%

Some sources have projected targets like ₹147 by 2025, but such levels seem unrealistic given current fundamentals.

Trading Strategy

Entry Range: ₹21.00 – ₹21.50

Stop-Loss: Below ₹20.80 (200-Day Moving Average)

Breakout Zone: ₹22.38 – ₹23.38

Upside Potential: Gradual move towards ₹25.60 – ₹32.25 if volumes support

Risks & Challenges

High valuation with P/E ~51x raises caution

Technical daily trend remains weak despite oversold indicators

Demand for jewellery is sensitive to gold prices and consumer spending

Summary Table