Motisons Jewellers Share Price Target 2025: Can the Stock Reclaim ₹30+?
Current Price: ₹21.73 (NSE: MOTISONS) (As Of July 14, 2025)
Motisons Jewellers Ltd is currently trading around ₹21.73, down by 4.5% today. The stock is trading significantly below its 52-week high of ₹33.80, yet remains well above the 52-week low of ₹14.02. Investors are keen to know if the stock can regain strength in 2025. Let’s explore the technical outlook, support and resistance levels, and potential share price targets.
Company Overview
Motisons Jewellers is a well-known player in the Indian jewellery sector, offering gold, diamond, and silver ornaments. The company is known for its expanding retail presence, especially in Rajasthan.
Key Fundamentals:
-
Market Cap: ₹2,122 crore
-
P/E Ratio: 51.5x (high valuation)
-
Dividend Yield: 0.46%
-
Debt Reduction: Significant improvement over the last few years
Technical Analysis Snapshot
|Indicator
|Value
|Signal
|RSI (14)
|~31
|Oversold
|MACD
|Negative
|Bearish
|Moving Averages
|MA200: ₹20.83
|Support
-
Technical Sentiment:
-
Daily: Weak (Sell)
-
Weekly/Monthly: Stronger (Buy)
-
Key Support & Resistance Levels
-
Immediate Support: ₹20.83 – ₹21.33
-
Resistance Levels:
-
₹22.03 – ₹22.38 (short-term)
-
₹23.38 (weekly)
-
₹25.60 (monthly)
-
₹32.25 (quarterly resistance)
-
If the price holds above ₹20.80, the stock may stage a short-term bounce.
Motisons Jewellers Share Price Target 2025
|Target Level
|Price Range
|Upside from ₹21.56
|Short-Term
|₹22.50 – ₹23.80
|4% – 10%
|Medium-Term
|₹25.60
|19%
|Long-Term / 2025
|₹32.25
|~50%
Some sources have projected targets like ₹147 by 2025, but such levels seem unrealistic given current fundamentals.
Trading Strategy
-
Entry Range: ₹21.00 – ₹21.50
-
Stop-Loss: Below ₹20.80 (200-Day Moving Average)
-
Breakout Zone: ₹22.38 – ₹23.38
-
Upside Potential: Gradual move towards ₹25.60 – ₹32.25 if volumes support
Risks & Challenges
-
High valuation with P/E ~51x raises caution
-
Technical daily trend remains weak despite oversold indicators
-
Demand for jewellery is sensitive to gold prices and consumer spending
Summary Table
|Metric
|Value
|Current Price
|₹21.73
|Short-Term Target
|₹22.50 – ₹23.80
|Medium-Term Target
|₹25.60
|Long-Term Potential
|₹32.25
|Support
|₹20.83 – ₹21.33
|Resistance
|₹22.03 – ₹25.60
|Risk Factor
|High valuation, weak short-term trend