Share Market Update – MPS Infotecnics Share Price Target 2025

MPS Infotecnics Share Price Target 2025:- MPS Infotecnics Share Price is expected to be influenced by the company’s performance in the IT services sector. If the company improves its financial health, adopts new technologies, and expands its customer base, the share price may show positive growth. MPS Infotecnics Share Price on NSE as of 2 March 2025 is 0.34 INR.

MPS Infotecnics Ltd: Current Market Overview

Open: 0.35

High: 0.35

Low: 0.34

Mkt cap: 128Cr

P/E ratio: 37.64

Div yield: N/A

52-wk high: 0.81

52-wk low: 0.34

MPS Infotecnics Share Price Chart

MPS Infotecnics Share Price Target 2025 (Prediction)

MPS Infotecnics Share Price Target Years MPS Infotecnics Share Price Target Months Share Price Target MPS Infotecnics Share Price Target 2025 January – MPS Infotecnics Share Price Target 2025 February – MPS Infotecnics Share Price Target 2025 March ₹0.40 MPS Infotecnics Share Price Target 2025 April ₹0.45 MPS Infotecnics Share Price Target 2025 May ₹0.50 MPS Infotecnics Share Price Target 2025 June ₹0.55 MPS Infotecnics Share Price Target 2025 July ₹0.60 MPS Infotecnics Share Price Target 2025 August ₹0.65 MPS Infotecnics Share Price Target 2025 September ₹0.71 MPS Infotecnics Share Price Target 2025 October ₹0.78 MPS Infotecnics Share Price Target 2025 November ₹0.90 MPS Infotecnics Share Price Target 2025 December ₹1

MPS Infotecnics Shareholding Pattern

Promoters: 1.95%

FII: 0%

DII: 0%

Public: 98.05%

Key Factors Affecting MPS Infotecnics Share Price Growth

Here are 5 key factors affecting growth for MPS Infotecnics Share Price Target 2025:

Digital Transformation Demand – Rising demand for IT services and digital solutions can boost the company’s business growth. Financial Performance – Consistent revenue growth and profit margins will play a vital role in attracting investors. Technological Innovation – Adopting new technologies like cloud computing and cybersecurity may improve service quality. Market Competition – High competition from other IT service providers may impact market share. Regulatory Environment – Government policies on data security and technology services can affect business operations.

Risks and Challenges for MPS Infotecnics Share Price

Here are 5 risks and challenges for MPS Infotecnics Share Price Target 2025:

Financial Instability – Weak financial performance or consistent losses may affect investor confidence. Market Competition – Intense competition from larger and well-established IT companies could limit market growth. Technology Changes – Rapid changes in technology may require high investments to stay updated. Regulatory Compliance – Non-compliance with data security and privacy laws may lead to legal issues. Economic Slowdown – Global or local economic downturns could reduce demand for IT services.

