MRPL Share Price Target 2025:- MRPL’s share price target for 2025 will depend on factors like oil price trends, refining margins, and overall financial performance. While the company is expanding its operations and improving efficiency, challenges such as high debt, market fluctuations, and operational costs may impact its growth. MRPL Share Price on NSE as of 21 February 2025 is 115.71 INR.

Mangalore Refinery and Petrochmcls Ltd: Current Market Overview

Open: 117.99

High: 119.89

Low: 115.40

Mkt cap: 20.27KCr

P/E ratio: 24.66

Div yield: 2.59%

52-wk high: 285.00

52-wk low: 107.75

MRPL Share Price Chart

MRPL Share Price Target 2025 (Prediction)

MRPL Share Price Target Years MRPL Share Price Target Months Share Price Target MRPL Share Price Target 2025 January – MRPL Share Price Target 2025 February ₹120 MRPL Share Price Target 2025 March ₹140 MRPL Share Price Target 2025 April ₹160 MRPL Share Price Target 2025 May ₹180 MRPL Share Price Target 2025 June ₹200 MRPL Share Price Target 2025 July ₹220 MRPL Share Price Target 2025 August ₹240 MRPL Share Price Target 2025 September ₹260 MRPL Share Price Target 2025 October ₹270 MRPL Share Price Target 2025 November ₹280 MRPL Share Price Target 2025 December ₹290

MRPL Shareholding Pattern

Promoters: 88.58%

FII: 1.36%

DII: 1.67%

Public: 8.39%

Key Factors Affecting MRPL Share Price Growth

Several key factors are anticipated to influence Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Limited (MRPL)’s share price target for 2025:

Financial Performance: In the second quarter of FY2025, MRPL reported a significant 50% year-on-year increase in revenue, reaching ₹288.2 billion. However, the company also experienced a net loss of ₹6.97 billion during the same period, highlighting the importance of profitability in influencing investor sentiment. Analyst Projections: Analysts have set an average target price of ₹147 for MRPL’s shares, suggesting a potential upside of approximately 25% from the current price of ₹117.50. This projection reflects positive expectations based on the company’s strategic initiatives and market position. Operational Efficiency and Expansion: MRPL’s ongoing efforts to enhance refining capacity and operational efficiency are crucial for future growth. Investments in technology upgrades and process improvements aim to meet the rising demand for petroleum products, potentially boosting revenue and profitability. Market Dynamics: Fluctuations in global crude oil prices and refining margins directly impact MRPL’s financial performance. The company’s ability to navigate these market dynamics through effective risk management and strategic sourcing will be pivotal in determining its share price trajectory. Regulatory Environment and Sustainability Initiatives: Compliance with environmental regulations and a shift towards sustainable practices are increasingly influencing the energy sector. MRPL’s initiatives, such as greenbelt development and afforestation projects, demonstrate a commitment to environmental stewardship, which may enhance its corporate image and appeal to socially conscious investors.

Risks and Challenges for MRPL Share Price

Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Limited (MRPL) faces several risks and challenges that could impact its share price target for 2025:

Financial Volatility: In Q2 FY2025, MRPL reported a net loss of ₹6.97 billion, a significant decline from the ₹10.5 billion profit in the same quarter the previous year. This sharp turnaround raises concerns about the company’s financial stability and profitability. Debt Management: As of September 2024, MRPL’s debt stood at ₹135.3 billion, with minimal cash reserves. The company’s net debt to EBITDA ratio of 3.6 and an interest cover of 2.4 times indicate potential challenges in meeting debt obligations, especially if earnings continue to decline. Market Fluctuations: MRPL’s share price has experienced significant volatility, with a 52-week high of ₹285.00 and a low of ₹107.75. Such fluctuations can affect investor confidence and the company’s market valuation. Operational Challenges: The company’s EBIT decreased by 73% over the last 12 months, indicating operational difficulties. Sustained declines in earnings before interest and taxes could hinder MRPL’s ability to invest in growth opportunities and service its debt effectively. Analyst Sentiment: Analysts have set an average 1-year price target of ₹136 for MRPL’s shares, with forecasts ranging between ₹121.2 and ₹150.15. This cautious outlook reflects concerns about the company’s financial health and market position.

