Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Limited (MRPL) is one of the top refinery companies in India which is situated in Mangalore, Karnataka. MRPL, with its operations dating back to 1988, is a subsidiary of the Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC). This refinery is one of the largest of its kind in the country and has the capability of refining more than 15 million metric tons per annum (MMTPA).

MRPL has standardization in events such as the production of several petroleum products such as fuels, petrochemicals, and specialty products. It is associated with hi-tech technology, optimum workflow, and environmental friendliness. It caters to the energy needs of the southern and western parts of India and also exports products across the world.

MRPLShare Price Current Market Overview

Today’s Open: 137.30

Today’s High: 143.25

Today’s Low: 136.20

Current Share Price: 140.99

Market Capital: 24.77KCr

P/E: 440.59

Dividend Yield: 2.13%

52 Week High: 253.56

52 Week Low: 98.92

MRPL Share Price Chart

MRPL Share Price Target Tomorrow From 2025 To 2030

The following data is for upcoming years, which is based on market valuation, Industrial trends, and expert analysis.

Share Price Target Years Share Target Value 2025 260 2026 300 2027 340 2028 380 2029 420 2030 460

Shareholding Pattern For MRPL

Promoters: 88.58%

Retail & Others: 7.64%

Foreign Institutions: 2.27%

Mutual Funds: 1.23%

Other Domestic Institutions: 0.28%

MRPL Annual Income Statement

The given chart shows the comparison between the revenue and net income of MRPL Limited.

For more detailed information regarding the annual income statement, refer to the below table.

Particulars Info 2025 Y/Y Change Revenue 946.82B 4.73% Operating Expenses 45.13B 35.02% Net Income 562.10M -98.44% Net Profit Margin 0.06 -98.49% Earning Per Share 0.29 -98.59% EBITDA 22.93B -71.13% Effective Tax Rate 52.72% N/A

Challenges For MRPL Share Price

Crude Oil Price Volatility

This affects the refining margins because they are affected by fluctuations of the business in the markets.

Regulatory Compliance

Failure to meet these tests leads to higher costs since tighter environmental standards are established.

Economic Slowdowns

This leads to a decrease in the sales and profitability of the business and hence the demand reduction is detrimental.

Forex Risk

Fluctuations in the exchange rates, especially the rupee to US dollar, increases input costs.

Read Also:- Adani Transmission Share Price – Adani Transmission Share Price Target Tomorrow From 2025 To 2030