MRPL Share Price Target 2025 To 2030 – MRPL Annual Income Statement
Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Limited (MRPL) is one of the top refinery companies in India which is situated in Mangalore, Karnataka. MRPL, with its operations dating back to 1988, is a subsidiary of the Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC). This refinery is one of the largest of its kind in the country and has the capability of refining more than 15 million metric tons per annum (MMTPA).
MRPL has standardization in events such as the production of several petroleum products such as fuels, petrochemicals, and specialty products. It is associated with hi-tech technology, optimum workflow, and environmental friendliness. It caters to the energy needs of the southern and western parts of India and also exports products across the world.
MRPLShare Price Current Market Overview
- Today’s Open: 137.30
- Today’s High: 143.25
- Today’s Low: 136.20
- Current Share Price: 140.99
- Market Capital: 24.77KCr
- P/E: 440.59
- Dividend Yield: 2.13%
- 52 Week High: 253.56
- 52 Week Low: 98.92
MRPL Share Price Chart
MRPL Share Price Target Tomorrow From 2025 To 2030
The following data is for upcoming years, which is based on market valuation, Industrial trends, and expert analysis.
|Share Price Target Years
|Share Target Value
|2025
|260
|2026
|300
|2027
|340
|2028
|380
|2029
|420
|2030
|460
Shareholding Pattern For MRPL
- Promoters: 88.58%
- Retail & Others: 7.64%
- Foreign Institutions: 2.27%
- Mutual Funds: 1.23%
- Other Domestic Institutions: 0.28%
MRPL Annual Income Statement
The given chart shows the comparison between the revenue and net income of MRPL Limited.
For more detailed information regarding the annual income statement, refer to the below table.
|Particulars
|Info 2025
|Y/Y Change
|Revenue
|946.82B
|4.73%
|Operating Expenses
|45.13B
|35.02%
|Net Income
|562.10M
|-98.44%
|Net Profit Margin
|0.06
|-98.49%
|Earning Per Share
|0.29
|-98.59%
|EBITDA
|22.93B
|-71.13%
|Effective Tax Rate
|52.72%
|N/A
Challenges For MRPL Share Price
Crude Oil Price Volatility
This affects the refining margins because they are affected by fluctuations of the business in the markets.
Regulatory Compliance
Failure to meet these tests leads to higher costs since tighter environmental standards are established.
Economic Slowdowns
This leads to a decrease in the sales and profitability of the business and hence the demand reduction is detrimental.
Forex Risk
Fluctuations in the exchange rates, especially the rupee to US dollar, increases input costs.
Read Also:- Adani Transmission Share Price – Adani Transmission Share Price Target Tomorrow From 2025 To 2030