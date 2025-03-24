Share Market Update – Mukka Proteins Share Price Target 2025

Mukka Proteins Share Price Target 2025

Mukka Proteins Share Price Target 2025:- Mukka Proteins is a growing player in the protein and feed industry, specializing in fish meal and oil production. The company’s share price target for 2025 will depend on key factors like rising global demand for protein-based products, expansion into new markets, and government support for the aquaculture industry. Mukka Proteins Share Price on NSE as of 24 March 2025 is 33.95 INR.

Mukka Proteins Ltd: Current Market Overview

  • Open: 34.60
  • High: 34.79
  • Low: 33.86
  • Mkt cap: 1.02KCr
  • P/E ratio: 16.92
  • Div yield: N/A
  • 52-wk high: 56.56
  • 52-wk low: 30.00

Mukka Proteins Share Price Chart

Mukka Proteins Share Price Target 2025 (Prediction)

Mukka Proteins Share Price Target Years Mukka Proteins Share Price Target Months Share Price Target
Mukka Proteins Share Price Target 2025 January
Mukka Proteins Share Price Target 2025 February
Mukka Proteins Share Price Target 2025 March ₹35
Mukka Proteins Share Price Target 2025 April ₹38
Mukka Proteins Share Price Target 2025 May ₹41
Mukka Proteins Share Price Target 2025 June ₹43
Mukka Proteins Share Price Target 2025 July ₹45
Mukka Proteins Share Price Target 2025 August ₹47
Mukka Proteins Share Price Target 2025 September ₹50
Mukka Proteins Share Price Target 2025 October ₹53
Mukka Proteins Share Price Target 2025 November ₹56
Mukka Proteins Share Price Target 2025 December ₹60

Mukka Proteins Shareholding Pattern

  • Promoters: 73.33%
  • FII: 2.63%
  • DII: 1.98%
  • Public: 22.06%

Key Factors Affecting Mukka Proteins Share Price Growth

  • Rising Demand for Protein-Based Products – The growing demand for fish meal, fish oil, and other animal feed and aquaculture ingredients can boost Mukka Proteins’ revenue.

  • Expansion in Domestic and International Markets – If the company expands its production capacity and strengthens exports, it could lead to higher growth and better stock performance.

  • Raw Material Availability and Pricing—The cost and availability of raw materials like fish and other protein sources directly impact profitability and affect stock movement.

  • Government Policies and Regulations – Supportive policies for the aquaculture and feed industries, along with favorable export regulations, can positively impact growth.

  • Financial Performance and Investor Sentiment – Strong revenue growth, profitability, and stable financials can attract more investors, potentially driving the stock price higher.

Risks and Challenges for Mukka Proteins Share Price

  • Raw Material Price Fluctuations – Changes in the cost and availability of fish and other protein sources can impact production costs and profit margins.

  • Regulatory and Environmental Compliance – Strict government regulations on fishing, pollution control, and sustainability practices may pose challenges to business operations.

  • Competition in the Industry – The presence of both domestic and international competitors in the protein and feed industry could affect market share and pricing power.

  • Global Market Volatility – Economic slowdowns, trade restrictions, or export bans in key markets could negatively impact revenue and growth prospects.

  • Operational and Supply Chain Risks – Disruptions in the supply chain, such as logistics issues, transportation delays, or raw material shortages, can affect production efficiency and profitability.

