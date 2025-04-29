Share Market Update – Munjal Auto Share Price Target 2025

Munjal Auto Share Price Target 2025:- ​Munjal Auto Industries Ltd., established in 1985 and headquartered in Gurugram, Haryana, is a leading Indian manufacturer of automotive components. As part of the renowned Hero Group, the company specializes in producing exhaust systems, fuel tanks, rims, and body-in-white (BIW) parts for two- and four-wheelers. Munjal Auto Share Price on NSE as of 29 April 2025 is 73.75 INR.

Munjal Auto Industries Ltd: Current Market Overview

Open: 73.00

High: 74.04

Low: 71.21

Mkt cap: 737.50Cr

P/E ratio: 13.29

Div yield: 2.71%

52-wk high: 145.70

52-wk low: 60.52

Munjal Auto Share Price Target 2025 (Prediction)

Munjal Auto Share Price Target Years Munjal Auto Share Price Target Months Share Price Target Munjal Auto Share Price Target 2025 January – Munjal Auto Share Price Target 2025 February – Munjal Auto Share Price Target 2025 March – Munjal Auto Share Price Target 2025 April ₹75 Munjal Auto Share Price Target 2025 May ₹80 Munjal Auto Share Price Target 2025 June ₹90 Munjal Auto Share Price Target 2025 July ₹100 Munjal Auto Share Price Target 2025 August ₹110 Munjal Auto Share Price Target 2025 September ₹120 Munjal Auto Share Price Target 2025 October ₹130 Munjal Auto Share Price Target 2025 November ₹140 Munjal Auto Share Price Target 2025 December ₹150

Munjal Auto Shareholding Pattern

Promoters: 74.81%

FII: 0.07%

DII: 0.03%

Public: 25.1%

Key Factors Affecting Munjal Auto Share Price Growth

Here are five key factors that could influence the growth of Munjal Auto Industries Ltd.’s share price target in 2025:

Consistent Revenue Growth: Munjal Auto Industries has demonstrated steady revenue growth over recent quarters. For instance, the company’s net sales increased from ₹276.40 crore in December 2023 to ₹309.79 crore in December 2024, indicating a positive trend in its operational performance. Attractive Valuation: The company’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio stands at 13.2x, which is significantly lower than the peer average of 33.8x. This suggests that Munjal Auto Industries may be undervalued compared to its industry peers, potentially offering upside for investors. Positive Industry Outlook: The Indian automobile sector is projected to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 10% over the next five years, driven by increased demand for vehicles and supportive government policies. As a key player in the auto components segment, Munjal Auto Industries stands to benefit from this sectoral growth. Technical Indicators Suggest Bullish Trend: Recent technical analyses indicate a bullish pattern emerging for Munjal Auto Industries’ stock, suggesting potential for upward price movement in the near term. Strategic Management Initiatives: The company’s management has been proactive in addressing operational challenges and exploring growth opportunities. Recent board meetings have focused on financial performance assessments and strategic planning, which could positively impact the company’s future prospects. ​

Risks and Challenges for Munjal Auto Share Price

Here are five key risks and challenges that could impact Munjal Auto Industries Ltd.’s share price target in 2025:

Declining Profitability: In the quarter ending December 2024, Munjal Auto Industries reported a significant downturn in financial performance, with a Profit Before Tax (PBT) of ₹-1.67 crore and a Profit After Tax (PAT) of ₹-2.21 crore. This marks a substantial decline compared to the average PBT of ₹8.95 crore and PAT of ₹18.95 crore over the previous four quarters, indicating operational challenges that may affect investor confidence. Stock Volatility and Downgrades: The company’s stock has experienced notable volatility, with a 52-week high of ₹145.50 and a low of ₹60.04. Recent analyses have downgraded the stock to a ‘Sell’ rating due to weak fundamentals and low profitability, suggesting potential short-term declines and increased investor caution. High Interest Costs: The December 2024 quarter also saw the company’s highest interest costs in recent quarters, coupled with its lowest Operating Profit to Interest ratio. This indicates increased financial strain, which could impact the company’s ability to invest in growth opportunities and affect its financial stability. Market Underperformance: Over the past year, Munjal Auto Industries’ share price has declined by 13.37%, underperforming both its sector and broader market indices. This trend reflects investor concerns and may pose challenges in attracting new investments. Operational Challenges: The company’s margins have been volatile, and sales growth has been slow. Additionally, there are concerns about its ability to service debt, which could hinder its operational efficiency and long-term growth prospects. ​

