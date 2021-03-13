Nasdaq, S&P 500, and Dow Futures were Neutral Following Nvidia’s Earnings Beat

As investors digested Nvidia’s most recent earnings report, US futures linked to the main indexes showed slight rises Wednesday night.

S&P 500 (ES=F) futures increased by 0.1%, Nasdaq 100 (NQ=F) futures increased by 0.1%, and Dow Jones (YM=F) futures fluctuated slightly below the baseline.

Following the highly anticipated earnings announcement, Nvidia’s (NVDA) stock surged 4% before flatlining after the bell. The business saw strong sales of its cutting-edge Blackwell chips, exceeded Wall Street’s forecasts, and provided optimistic predictions for the upcoming quarter.

As investors grow cautious about riskier assets, Bitcoin (BTC-USD) has been retreating from its post-election highs. Since November, the cryptocurrency hit its lowest position, plunging more than 4% below $85,000.

Traders will watch Thursday’s Labor Department’s weekly unemployment claims report and the upcoming US GDP report. Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) and Dell (DELL) are scheduled to release their earnings on Thursday. As the Federal Reserve’s road to interest rate reduction has grown more hazy, Wall Street is also anticipating Friday’s publication of the Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) index, the central bank’s favored inflation indicator.