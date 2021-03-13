National Fertilizers’ Q3 statistics show a 70% reduction in net profit and a 23% decline in sales

National Fertilizers Ltd (NFL), a state-owned company, reported a 70% decline in consolidated net profit to ₹45.81 crore in the December quarter of the current fiscal year. This was mostly due to lower sales. The firm reported a net profit of ₹150.90 crore in the same period previous year.

Revenue decreased by 23% to ₹5,855.85 crore in the October-December quarter, from ₹7,584.27 crore in FY24, according to a regulatory filing. Expenses fell to ₹5,842.01 crore over the period, down from ₹7,409.05 crore the previous year.

Experts predict a revival in India’s agrochemical sector by 2025 following a period of destocking, however some businesses continue to struggle. During the quarter, demand remained slow due to low insect infestations, ideal weather conditions, and delayed seasonal patterns, which impacted sales. The company reported a 14.5% decrease in sales from its primary fertilizer business.