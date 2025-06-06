Share Market Update – Nava Share Price Target 2025

Nava Share Price Target 2025:- Nava Limited, formerly known as Nava Bharat Ventures Limited, is a diversified multinational company headquartered in Hyderabad, India. Established in 1972, the company has expanded its operations across various sectors, including metals, energy, mining, healthcare, and agribusiness, in India, Southeast Asia, and Africa. Nava is a leading producer of ferro alloys, supplying essential materials to industries such as automotive and construction. In the energy sector, the company operates multiple thermal power plants in India and manages a significant 300 MW integrated coal and power project in Zambia through its subsidiary, Maamba Collieries Limited. Additionally, Nava has ventured into healthcare services and commercial agriculture, including avocado plantations in Zambia. Nava Share Price on NSE as of 6 June 2025 is 529.60 INR.

Nava: Current Market Overview

Open: 533.00

High: 539.75

Low: 528.05

Mkt cap: 15.33KCr

P/E ratio: 14.03

Div yield: N/A

52-wk high: 673.90

52-wk low: 238.50

Nava Share Price Chart

Nava Share Price Target 2025 (Prediction)

Nava Share Price Target Years Nava Share Price Target Months Share Price Target Nava Share Price Target 2025 January – Nava Share Price Target 2025 February – Nava Share Price Target 2025 March – Nava Share Price Target 2025 April – Nava Share Price Target 2025 May – Nava Share Price Target 2025 June ₹560 Nava Share Price Target 2025 July ₹580 Nava Share Price Target 2025 August ₹600 Nava Share Price Target 2025 September ₹620 Nava Share Price Target 2025 October ₹640 Nava Share Price Target 2025 November ₹660 Nava Share Price Target 2025 December ₹680

Nava Shareholding Pattern

Promoters: 50.13%

FII: 9.74%

DII: 0.2%

Public: 39.93%

Key Factors Affecting Nava Share Price Growth

Here are five key factors that could influence the growth of Nava Limited’s share price by 2025:

Record-Breaking Financial Performance

In FY25, Nava Limited achieved its highest-ever consolidated revenue of ₹4,135.2 crore, marking a 4.6% year-on-year increase. The company also reported a net profit of ₹1,434 crore, reflecting a 14.2% growth compared to the previous year. Strong Quarterly Results

For the quarter ended March 31, 2025, Nava reported a consolidated total income of ₹1,055.75 crore, up 20.23% from the previous quarter and 10.94% from the same quarter last year. The net profit for this quarter stood at ₹302.84 crore. Improved Operational Efficiency

Nava’s Return on Capital Employed (ROCE) peaked at 14.5% in March 2025, indicating strong capital efficiency. Additionally, the company’s debtor days have improved from 180 to 129 days, reflecting better cash flow management. Shareholder-Friendly Initiatives

In FY25, Nava recommended a final dividend of ₹6 per share, in addition to an interim dividend of ₹4 per share paid earlier. The company also completed an equity buyback of 7.2 million shares, representing 2.48% of the total shares, for ₹3,600 million. Positive Market Sentiment and Technical Indicators

Nava’s stock has shown bullish trends, with a reverse head and shoulders breakout pattern observed. With a current price around ₹530, analysts suggest potential targets between ₹565 and ₹572 if the stock maintains momentum above ₹515.

Risks and Challenges for Nava Share Price

Here are five key risks and challenges that could impact Nava Limited’s share price target by 2025:

Overvaluation Concerns

As of June 2025, Nava’s stock is trading at a significant premium—approximately 194% above its estimated intrinsic value of ₹180. This overvaluation raises concerns about a potential market correction, which could negatively affect investor returns. Debt Management

While Nava reported a net cash position of ₹6.01 billion as of March 2025, its total debt increased from ₹4.09 billion to ₹8.88 billion over the past year. This rise in debt levels may lead to higher interest obligations and could impact the company’s financial flexibility. Geopolitical and Regulatory Risks

Nava’s international operations, particularly in Zambia, expose the company to geopolitical uncertainties and regulatory challenges. Past experiences with international arbitration highlight the potential for operational disruptions and financial liabilities stemming from such exposures. Commodity Price Volatility

Commodity prices, including coal and ferroalloys, significantly influence the company’s revenues. Fluctuations in these markets can lead to unpredictable earnings and may affect the stability of Nava’s financial performance. Institutional Investor Sentiment

As of March 2025, Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) reduced their holdings in Nava from 11.08% to 9.74% over the previous quarter. This decline may indicate waning confidence among institutional investors, potentially affecting the stock’s liquidity and valuation.

