Share Market Update – NBCC Share Price Target 2025
NBCC Share Price Target 2025:- NBCC (National Buildings Construction Corporation) is a prominent government-owned construction and project management company in India. Its share price target for 2025 will largely depend on the company’s strong project pipeline, government infrastructure initiatives, and focus on smart city projects. NBCC’s expertise in redevelopment projects and sustainable construction practices further positions it for growth. NBCC Share Price on NSE as of 12 June 2025 is 124.44 INR.
NBCC Ltd: Current Market Overview
- Open: 125.44
- High: 126.20
- Low: 123.40
- Mkt cap: 33.52KCr
- P/E ratio: 62.22
- Div yield: N/A
- 52-wk high: 139.83
- 52-wk low: 70.80
NBCC Share Price Chart
NBCC Share Price Target 2025 (Prediction)
|NBCC Share Price Target Years
|NBCC Share Price Target Months
|Share Price Target
|NBCC Share Price Target 2025
|January
|–
|NBCC Share Price Target 2025
|February
|–
|NBCC Share Price Target 2025
|March
|–
|NBCC Share Price Target 2025
|April
|–
|NBCC Share Price Target 2025
|May
|–
|NBCC Share Price Target 2025
|June
|₹130
|NBCC Share Price Target 2025
|July
|₹134
|NBCC Share Price Target 2025
|August
|₹138
|NBCC Share Price Target 2025
|September
|₹142
|NBCC Share Price Target 2025
|October
|₹146
|NBCC Share Price Target 2025
|November
|₹150
|NBCC Share Price Target 2025
|December
|₹155
NBCC Shareholding Pattern
- Promoters: 61.75%
- FII: 4.2%
- DII: 8.92%
- Public: 25.12%
Read Also:- ZEEL Share Price Target Tomorrow 2025 To 2030- Market Overview, Income Statement