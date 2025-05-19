NBCC (India) Ltd, or the National Buildings Construction Corporation, is a leading Indian public sector company specializing in project management, engineering, and construction. Renowned for executing large-scale government projects, including housing, urban infrastructure, and redevelopment, NBCC plays a vital role in India’s development. NBCC Share Price on NSE as of 16 January 2025 is 110.84 INR. Here are more details on NBCC Share Price Target 2025, 2026 to 2030.

NBCC (India) Ltd: Market Overview

Open – 87.98

Previous Close – 86.25

Volume – 6,001,575

Value (Lacs) – 5,271.18

High – 89.09

Low – 87.31

UC Limit – 103.50

LC Limit – 69.00

52 Week High – 139.83

52 Week Low – 56.40

Face Value – 1

Mkt Cap (Rs. Cr.) – 23,714

NBCC Share Price Chart

NBCC Share Price Target Tomorrow 2025 To 2030

NBCC Share Price Target Years Share Price Target 2025 ₹140 2026 ₹160 2027 ₹180 2028 ₹200 2029 ₹225 2030 ₹250

NBCC Share Price Target 2025

NBCC share price target 2025 Expected target could be ₹140. Here are four key factors that could influence the growth of NBCC (India) Ltd’s share price by 2025:

Government Projects and Policies: As a public sector enterprise, NBCC’s growth heavily depends on government initiatives, such as housing development, urban infrastructure projects, and redevelopment of colonies, which provide steady revenue opportunities. Execution of Large-Scale Projects: Timely and efficient completion of high-value infrastructure projects, including smart cities and urban redevelopment, can enhance the company’s reputation and boost financial performance. Focus on Green and Sustainable Construction: Increasing demand for environmentally friendly and energy-efficient construction projects aligns with NBCC’s expertise, offering growth opportunities in the sustainable infrastructure sector. Economic and Infrastructure Growth: The overall growth of the Indian economy and increased spending on infrastructure development can create a favorable environment for NBCC to secure new contracts and expand its operations.

NBCC Share Price Target 2030

NBCC share price target 2030 Expected target could be ₹250. Here are four potential risks and challenges that could impact NBCC (India) Ltd’s share price by 2030:

Dependency on Government Projects: A significant portion of NBCC’s revenue comes from government contracts. Any slowdown in government spending or policy changes could negatively affect its project pipeline and revenue. Execution Delays: Delays in project completion due to regulatory hurdles, land acquisition issues, or supply chain disruptions could lead to cost overruns and impact profitability, damaging the company’s reputation. Intense Competition: The construction and infrastructure sectors are highly competitive, with both public and private players vying for contracts. This could pressure NBCC’s profit margins and market position. Economic Uncertainty: Macroeconomic factors such as inflation, interest rate fluctuations, or a slowdown in the construction sector could reduce demand for large-scale infrastructure projects, affecting NBCC’s long-term growth prospects.

Shareholding Pattern For NBCC

Promoters: 61.75%

FII: 4.2%

DII: 8.92%

Public: 25.12%

NBCC Financial Statement

(INR) 2024 Y/Y change Revenue 103.49B 17.82% Operating expense 4.25B 9.02% Net income 4.02B 50.58% Net profit margin 3.88 27.63% Earnings per share 1.79 24.19% EBITDA 4.79B 43.64% Effective tax rate 25.81% —

