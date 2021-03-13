Stock Market Update – NBIS Stock Price Prediction 2025

NBIS Stock Price Prediction 2025:- Nebius (NBIS) is gaining attention in the AI and cloud computing space, showing strong growth potential. The company’s focus on AI-driven cloud services and data infrastructure positions it well in a booming industry. However, competition from major players like AWS and Microsoft Azure, along with high investment costs, could impact its profitability. NBIS Stock Price on NASDAQ as of 28 February 2025 is 32.05 USD.

Nebius Group NV: Current Market Overview

Open: 37.70

High: 38.05

Low: 31.71

Mkt cap: 754.63Cr

P/E ratio: N/A

Div yield: N/A

52-wk high: 50.87

52-wk low: 14.11

NBIS Stock Price Chart

NBIS Stock Price Prediction 2025

NBIS Stock Price Prediction Years NBIS Stock Price Prediction Months Stock Price Prediction NBIS Stock Price Prediction 2025 January – NBIS Stock Price Prediction 2025 February USD 38 NBIS Stock Price Prediction 2025 March USD 40 NBIS Stock Price Prediction 2025 April USD 42 NBIS Stock Price Prediction 2025 May USD 44 NBIS Stock Price Prediction 2025 June USD 46 NBIS Stock Price Prediction 2025 July USD 48 NBIS Stock Price Prediction 2025 August USD 50 NBIS Stock Price Prediction 2025 September USD 52 NBIS Stock Price Prediction 2025 October USD 54 NBIS Stock Price Prediction 2025 November USD 56 NBIS Stock Price Prediction 2025 December USD 58

Key Factors Affecting NBIS Stock Price Growth

Strong Revenue Growth – Nebius Group reported a massive 466% YoY revenue increase in Q4 2024, primarily driven by its AI infrastructure services. Continued revenue growth could boost investor confidence.

AI Market Expansion – The company’s aggressive push into AI computing with NVIDIA Blackwell GPUs and a new data center in Kansas City positions it well in the rapidly expanding AI market.

Ambitious Revenue Targets – Nebius aims for an annual recurring revenue (ARR) between $750 million and $1 billion by December 2025, which, if achieved, could drive stock price appreciation.

Strategic Partnerships & Investments – Collaboration with AI-focused companies and large-scale investments in cloud and AI infrastructure could enhance Nebius’ market position.

Competitive Landscape & Market Adoption – Growth depends on how well Nebius competes with tech giants like AWS, Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud, and how quickly customers adopt its AI solutions.

Risks and Challenges for NBIS Stock Price

High Competition in AI & Cloud – Nebius faces intense competition from industry giants like AWS, Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud, which could limit its market share and pricing power.

Scalability & Infrastructure Costs – Rapid expansion requires significant capital investment in AI infrastructure, and managing operational costs while scaling efficiently remains a challenge.

Regulatory & Geopolitical Risks – As a cloud and AI-focused company, Nebius could face regulatory scrutiny, data privacy laws, and geopolitical tensions that might impact its global operations.

Profitability Concerns – Despite strong revenue growth, the company may struggle with profitability in the near term due to heavy investments in technology and data centers.

Customer Adoption & Retention – Success depends on how well Nebius can attract and retain customers in the AI and cloud market, where switching costs can be high but loyalty is uncertain.

