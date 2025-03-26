NCC shares in focus after securing Rs 10,805 crore BharatNet orders from BSNL

NCC shares in focus after securing Rs 10,805 crore BharatNet orders from BSNL

ByJammuna

Shares of infrastructure operator NCC Ltd. rose as much as 6% on Wednesday, March 26, after the company reported the receipt of two significant orders from state-run BSNL. On Tuesday, NCC received two advance work orders for ₹10,804.56 crore from Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited for designing, supplying, constructing, installing, upgrading, operating, and maintaining the BharatNet middle-mile network.

“…we are happy to inform you that the Company has received 2 Advance Work Orders dated 25th March 2025 from Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited for the Design, Supply, Construction, Installation, Improvement, Operation, and Maintenance of the middle mile network of BharatNet, in Uttarakhand Telecom Circle and Madhya Pradesh, DNH & DD Telecom Circles,” according to a regulatory filing.

The first deal, costing ₹2,647.12 crore, includes the Uttarakhand telecom circle. The second contract, worth ₹8,157.44 crore, covers Madhya Pradesh, Dadra & Nagar Haveli, and Daman & Diu telecom circles. Both projects have a three-year construction and ten-year maintenance duration. Contracts worth more than ₹1,000 crore are considered substantial orders under NCC’s materiality policy. The order size is roughly identical to the company’s total market capitalization. As of Tuesday’s closure, NCC’s market capitalization was ₹12,836 crore. NCC Ltd reported a 12.5% year-on-year fall in net profit to ₹193.2 crore for the third quarter ending December 31, 2024. In the preceding fiscal quarter, NCC Ltd reported a net profit of ₹220.7 crore.

The company’s income from operations rose 1.6% YoY to ₹5,344.5 crore from ₹5,260 crore. In the third quarter of the current fiscal year, EBITDA decreased by 16.6% to ₹420.9 crore from ₹504.4 crore in the previous year. The EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization) margin was 7.9% in the reporting quarter, compared to 9.6% during the previous fiscal. The firm recorded a basic and diluted EPS of ₹3.08 for the third quarter, compared to ₹3.51 in Q3FY24.

Similar Posts

Why did US stock market fall Worst day in 2025

US Stock Market Fall: Worst Day in 2025

ByMeena Sivarajan

Experts claim that the continuous changes in US trade policy are still causing market volatility and economic uncertainty. Following lower-than-expected economic figures that suggested President Donald Trump’s policies may hurt US corporate activity, stocks fell sharply on Friday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P saw their most significant one-day drops since December 18, 2023,…

Intel’s Bold Comeback: New CEO’s AI and Manufacturing Vision Could Change Everything!

Intel’s Bold Comeback: New CEO’s AI and Manufacturing Vision Could Change Everything!

ByKaushiki

Intel is entering a new era under the leadership of its newly appointed CEO, Lip-Bu Tan. With his deep expertise in the semiconductor and technology industries, Tan is spearheading a major revamp aimed at reclaiming Intel’s leadership in the competitive world of chip manufacturing. His strategy centres around two key areas: artificial intelligence (AI) and…

JPMorgan’s Head of Currency Trading Sees Trump Boosting Volumes

JPMorgan’s Head of Currency Trading Sees Trump Boosting Volumes

ByKaushiki

JPMorgan Chase & Co. claims that Donald Trump’s entry to the White House is driving up currency trading volumes because of his trade policies, which are drawing more attention to foreign exchange markets. Head of currencies and emerging markets trading at the US bank Stephen Jefferies said he expects a busy year ahead and that…

Intel’s 18A Gamble A Potential Resurgence in the Semiconductor Foundry Wars

Intel’s 18A Gamble: Possible Resurgence of the Foundry Wars for Semiconductors

ByMeena Sivarajan

An essential step for Intel’s faltering foundry business is the active testing of the company’s sophisticated 18A semiconductor manufacturing process by Nvidia Corp. and Broadcom Inc. If these tests are successful, Intel’s position in the contract chipmaking market might be cemented, and high-value manufacturing contracts worth hundreds of millions of dollars could result. Intel’s 18A…

Vedanta Share Price Falls due to a Bad Indian Stock Market Bias

ByJammuna

During Monday’s trading session, Vedanta’s share price fell by more than 1%, indicating the market’s weakness. The Indian stock market is under pressure due to continuous selling by foreign institutional investors and global worries caused by Trump tariffs. Experts believe the ‘Sell India, Buy China’ trend will continue long since Chinese equities remain tempting. On…

Q3 results today Aditya Birla Capital, Castrol, Divi's Lab, Bajaj Steel & more

Q3 Results: Aditya Birla Capital, Castrol, Divi’s Lab, Bajaj Steel & More

ByMeena Sivarajan

According to market estimates, the RBI has almost 1 trillion rupees ($11.5 billion) in bonds that mature in the upcoming fiscal year. Before Saturday’s budget, the government was supposed to exchange these notes for longer-dated debt. According to a senior government official, the government would probably regard the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) holding of…

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *