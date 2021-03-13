New York Faces Frigid Weekend as Cold Temperatures Refuse to Budge

New Yorkers hoping for a break from the winter chill will have to wait a little longer. A cold snap gripping the city is expected to persist through the weekend, with below-average temperatures keeping residents bundled up. While no major snow or rain is in the forecast, the biting cold will make its presence felt, especially during the nighttime hours.

Weekend Forecast: How Cold Will It Get?

According to the National Weather Service, temperatures will remain below seasonal averages for much of the weekend:

Friday, February 21 : A sunny but cold day, with highs around 35°F (2°C) . Overnight temperatures will drop to a frigid 21°F (-6°C) .

Saturday, February 22 : Expect a mix of sun and clouds , with highs reaching 40°F (4°C) . The evening will be chilly, with lows near 31°F (0°C) .

Sunday, February 23: A slightly warmer day, as highs climb to 46°F (8°C). However, the nighttime low will still hover around 33°F (1°C).

Despite these temperatures, no major storms or precipitation are expected, offering dry but cold conditions for those venturing outdoors.

Why Is It So Cold?

Meteorologists point to cold Arctic air lingering over the Northeast, keeping temperatures well below the historical February average of 40.8°F (4.9°C). The good news? A gradual warming trend is expected early next week, with temperatures climbing closer to normal.

What This Means for New Yorkers

With the cold snap sticking around, residents should take precautions to stay warm:

Layer up! The wind chill could make temperatures feel even colder, so dress appropriately if heading outdoors.

Watch for icy spots. While no snow is expected, frozen patches on sidewalks and streets could still pose a hazard.

Keep an eye on vulnerable individuals. Check in on elderly neighbours, those without reliable heating, and pets who need warmth.

When Will It Warm Up?

Relief is on the way! By Monday, February 24, temperatures are expected to climb to 46°F (8°C), with highs reaching 53°F (12°C) by Tuesday. While the weekend will be brisk, the rising temperatures next week will offer a preview of the eventual transition into spring.

For now, New Yorkers should prepare for a cold but dry weekend and keep an eye on local forecasts for any updates.