NHPC Share Price Target 2025: Will Technicals Drive a Breakout to ₹110–₹120?
NHPC Ltd (NSE: NHPC) is trading at ₹88, up ~4.17% on strong volume. Technical indicators are overwhelmingly bullish—oscillators and moving averages signal a “Strong Buy.” If the current momentum holds above ₹85–₹86, the stock could target ₹110–₹120 by late 2025, with pullbacks below ₹82–₹83 invalidating the uptrend.
1. Today’s Technical Snapshot
Price: ₹88 (+4.17%)
52‑Week Range: ₹71.00 – ₹118.40
RSI (14): 75.85 – Overbought, but bullish
MACD: +0.57 – Bullish crossover
Stochastic: ~70.65 – Bullish
ADX: ~29 – Strong trend strength
Moving Averages (5/10/20/50/100/200‑day): All bullish (“Buy”)
2. Support & Resistance Levels
|Level
|Zone (₹)
|Description
|Support
|₹85–₹86
|Near current pivot & recent low
|Support 2
|₹82–₹83
|Below volume shelf pivot support
|Resistance
|₹90–₹92
|Near pivot R1–R2
|Upside Targets
|₹110–₹120
|Potential measured move of ~25–40%+
3. Price Target Outlook Through 2025
Base-case: ₹110 — assuming trend holds above ₹85 and bullish momentum continues
Bull-case: ₹120 — if volume confirms breakout above ₹92
Bear-case: ₹80–₹82 — if support at ₹85 breaks, possibly retesting 200‑day MA
4. Risks & Technical Cautions
Overbought RSI may lead to short-term consolidation
Break below ₹85–₹86 pivot would weaken bullish structure
Volume decline on follow-through could signal exhaustion
Macro or sector stress (interest rates, hydro regulations) could derail trend
5. Suggested Trading Strategy
Entry Zone: ₹88–₹90 (on strong close above resistance) or dip to ₹85 support
Stop-Loss: ₹84 — just below volume pivot
-
Targets:
First: ₹110
Extension: ₹120 (on breakout confirmation)
