NHPC Share Price Target 2025: Will Technicals Drive a Breakout to ₹110–₹120?

ByAnkita Vasishtha

NHPC Ltd (NSE: NHPC) is trading at ₹88, up ~4.17% on strong volume. Technical indicators are overwhelmingly bullish—oscillators and moving averages signal a “Strong Buy.” If the current momentum holds above ₹85–₹86, the stock could target ₹110–₹120 by late 2025, with pullbacks below ₹82–₹83 invalidating the uptrend.

1. Today’s Technical Snapshot

  • Price: ₹88 (+4.17%)

  • 52‑Week Range: ₹71.00 – ₹118.40

  • RSI (14): 75.85 – Overbought, but bullish

  • MACD: +0.57 – Bullish crossover

  • Stochastic: ~70.65 – Bullish

  • ADX: ~29 – Strong trend strength

  • Moving Averages (5/10/20/50/100/200‑day): All bullish (“Buy”)

NHPC Share Price Chart

2. Support & Resistance Levels

Level Zone (₹) Description
Support ₹85–₹86 Near current pivot & recent low
Support 2 ₹82–₹83 Below volume shelf pivot support
Resistance ₹90–₹92 Near pivot R1–R2
Upside Targets ₹110–₹120 Potential measured move of ~25–40%+

3. Price Target Outlook Through 2025

  • Base-case: ₹110 — assuming trend holds above ₹85 and bullish momentum continues

  • Bull-case: ₹120 — if volume confirms breakout above ₹92

  • Bear-case: ₹80–₹82 — if support at ₹85 breaks, possibly retesting 200‑day MA

4. Risks & Technical Cautions

  • Overbought RSI may lead to short-term consolidation

  • Break below ₹85–₹86 pivot would weaken bullish structure

  • Volume decline on follow-through could signal exhaustion

  • Macro or sector stress (interest rates, hydro regulations) could derail trend

5. Suggested Trading Strategy

  • Entry Zone: ₹88–₹90 (on strong close above resistance) or dip to ₹85 support

  • Stop-Loss: ₹84 — just below volume pivot

  • Targets:

    • First: ₹110

    • Extension: ₹120 (on breakout confirmation)

