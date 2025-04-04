Share Market Update – NIIT Share Price Target 2025

NIIT Share Price Target 2025:- NIIT is a leading provider of skill development and corporate training solutions, helping individuals and companies stay ready for the digital future. Its share price target for 2025 depends on the rising demand for online learning, global expansion, and strong partnerships with businesses. If NIIT continues to innovate and offer high-quality training, it may see steady growth in the coming years. NIIT Share Price on NSE as of 4 April 2025 is 116.00 INR.

NIIT Ltd: Current Market Overview

Open: 124.20

High: 124.75

Low: 113.61

Mkt cap: 1.57KCr

P/E ratio: 36.00

Div yield: 1.08%

52-wk high: 233.80

52-wk low: 90.55

NIIT Share Price Chart

NIIT Share Price Target 2025 (Prediction)

NIIT Share Price Target Years NIIT Share Price Target Months Share Price Target NIIT Share Price Target 2025 January – NIIT Share Price Target 2025 February – NIIT Share Price Target 2025 March – NIIT Share Price Target 2025 April ₹140 NIIT Share Price Target 2025 May ₹155 NIIT Share Price Target 2025 June ₹170 NIIT Share Price Target 2025 July ₹185 NIIT Share Price Target 2025 August ₹200 NIIT Share Price Target 2025 September ₹210 NIIT Share Price Target 2025 October ₹220 NIIT Share Price Target 2025 November ₹230 NIIT Share Price Target 2025 December ₹240

NIIT Shareholding Pattern

Promoters: 37.22%

FII: 13.46%

DII: 11.5%

Public: 37.82%

Key Factors Affecting NIIT Share Price Growth

Here are five key factors affecting the growth of NIIT Share Price Target 2025:

Rising Demand for Digital Education & Skill Development – As companies focus more on digital skills, upskilling, and workforce training, NIIT’s learning solutions can see strong growth. Corporate Training Partnerships – Expanding business with global companies through long-term corporate training contracts can boost revenue and strengthen NIIT’s market position. Technology Adoption in Education – Increasing use of online learning platforms, AI, and virtual classrooms can help NIIT reach a wider audience and offer more flexible training solutions. Government Support for Skill Development – Initiatives like Skill India and other educational reforms can create more opportunities for NIIT in the public and private sectors. Global Market Expansion – Entering new international markets and strengthening presence in existing ones can increase growth potential and drive up the company’s share price.

Risks and Challenges for NIIT Share Price

Here are five risks and challenges for NIIT Share Price Target 2025:

Intense Market Competition – The online education and corporate training space is crowded, with strong players like Coursera, Udemy, and Byju’s, which can affect NIIT’s market share. Technological Disruptions – Rapid changes in learning technology and platforms may require continuous updates, and failure to keep up could reduce NIIT’s relevance. Dependence on Corporate Clients – A large portion of NIIT’s revenue comes from corporate training; any reduction in spending by these clients can directly impact earnings. Economic Slowdowns – Global or domestic economic challenges may lead to lower spending on learning and development by individuals and businesses. Regulatory and Policy Risks – Changes in education regulations, data privacy laws, or international training standards may create compliance challenges and additional costs.

Read Also:- Share Market Update – Shriram Properties Share Price Target 2025