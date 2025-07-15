Niva Bupa Health Insurance Share Price Target 2025: Can the Stock Cross ₹100?

Niva Bupa Health Insurance Share Price Target 2025: Can the Stock Cross ₹100?

ByAnkita Vasishtha

Current Price: ₹91.00 (NSE: NIVABUPA) (As Of July 14, 2025)

Niva Bupa Health Insurance is currently trading at ₹91, showing a steady uptrend within its 52-week range of ₹68.54 to ₹109.34. As investors seek clarity on its future potential, here’s a detailed technical analysis and projected share price target for 2025.

Niva Bupa Health Insurance Share Price Chart

About Niva Bupa Health Insurance

Niva Bupa is a leading health insurance provider in India, known for its comprehensive health plans and rapid growth in market share. The company operates in a sector with rising demand, especially post-pandemic, driving investor interest.

Technical Analysis Overview

Indicator Current Value Signal
RSI (14) ~66 Neutral to Bullish
MACD Positive Bullish
ADX ~36 Strong Trend
Moving Averages (MA5 to MA200) All Bullish Strong Buy

Technical Sentiment:

  • Daily: Strong Buy

  • Weekly: Buy

  • Monthly: Strong Buy

Support and Resistance Levels

  • Strong Support: ₹89.19 – ₹87.50

  • Immediate Resistance: ₹92.08 – ₹93.28

  • Breakout Resistance: ₹95.00 – ₹99.00

  • Long-Term Resistance: ₹100 – ₹105

Holding above ₹89 keeps the bullish sentiment intact, while a breakout above ₹93 can trigger further gains.

Niva Bupa Share Price Target 2025

Timeframe Target Range Potential Upside
Short-Term ₹92 – ₹94 +1% to 3%
Medium-Term ₹95 – ₹99 +4% to 9%
Long-Term (2025) ₹100 – ₹105 +10% to 15%

A clear move above ₹93, with volume support, could open the door to ₹100+ in 2025.

Trading Strategy

  • Entry Zone: ₹90 – ₹91

  • Breakout Confirmation: ₹93+

  • Target Levels: ₹94, ₹99, ₹100+

  • Stop Loss: ₹89

Risks & Caution

  • A fall below ₹89 may push the stock towards ₹87 – ₹85.

  • Market-wide corrections or regulatory changes could impact performance.

  • Resistance around ₹100 – ₹105 may take time to breach.

Quick Summary

Metric Value
Current Price ₹91
Technical Trend Strong Buy
Key Support ₹89 – ₹87
Resistance Levels ₹92 – ₹93.28, ₹95 – ₹99
Long-Term Target ₹100 – ₹105
Risk Level Moderate

Similar Posts

Crowdstrike Holdings Stock Price Prediction 2025

Stock Market Update – Crowdstrike Holdings Stock Price Prediction 2025

ByRonak Sharma

Crowdstrike Holdings Stock Price Prediction 2025:- CrowdStrike Holdings’ stock price in 2025 will depend on growing cybersecurity demand, technological advancements, and its ability to stay ahead of competitors. With businesses and governments increasing cybersecurity spending, CrowdStrike’s AI-driven Falcon platform could drive strong revenue growth. Crowdstrike Holdings Stock Price on NASDAQ as of 7 March 2025…

Coaching Shipyard Share Price Target 2025

Share Market Update – Coaching Shipyard Share Price Target 2025

ByRonak Sharma

Coaching Shipyard Share Price Target 2025:- Cochin Shipyard Ltd, a leading player in India’s shipbuilding and repair sector, is expected to witness growth by 2025 due to rising demand for commercial and defense vessels. The company benefits from its strategic partnerships, government contracts, and focus on modernizing shipbuilding infrastructure.  Coaching Shipyard Share Price on NSE…

Yes Bank Share Price Target Tomorrow 2025 To 2030- Prediction, Market Overview

Yes Bank Share Price Target Tomorrow 2025 To 2030- Prediction, Market Overview

ByAnkita Vasishtha

Yes Bank Ltd is a prominent private-sector bank in India, founded in 2004. It offers a wide range of financial services, including corporate banking, retail banking, and wealth management. Over the years, Yes Bank has built a strong presence in India with its focus on innovation, digital banking, and customer service. Yes Bank Share Price…

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *