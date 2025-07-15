Niva Bupa Health Insurance Share Price Target 2025: Can the Stock Cross ₹100?

Current Price: ₹91.00 (NSE: NIVABUPA) (As Of July 14, 2025)

Niva Bupa Health Insurance is currently trading at ₹91, showing a steady uptrend within its 52-week range of ₹68.54 to ₹109.34. As investors seek clarity on its future potential, here’s a detailed technical analysis and projected share price target for 2025.

About Niva Bupa Health Insurance

Niva Bupa is a leading health insurance provider in India, known for its comprehensive health plans and rapid growth in market share. The company operates in a sector with rising demand, especially post-pandemic, driving investor interest.

Technical Analysis Overview

Indicator Current Value Signal RSI (14) ~66 Neutral to Bullish MACD Positive Bullish ADX ~36 Strong Trend Moving Averages (MA5 to MA200) All Bullish Strong Buy

Technical Sentiment:

Daily: Strong Buy

Weekly: Buy

Monthly: Strong Buy

Support and Resistance Levels

Strong Support: ₹89.19 – ₹87.50

Immediate Resistance: ₹92.08 – ₹93.28

Breakout Resistance: ₹95.00 – ₹99.00

Long-Term Resistance: ₹100 – ₹105

Holding above ₹89 keeps the bullish sentiment intact, while a breakout above ₹93 can trigger further gains.

Niva Bupa Share Price Target 2025

Timeframe Target Range Potential Upside Short-Term ₹92 – ₹94 +1% to 3% Medium-Term ₹95 – ₹99 +4% to 9% Long-Term (2025) ₹100 – ₹105 +10% to 15%

A clear move above ₹93, with volume support, could open the door to ₹100+ in 2025.

Trading Strategy

Entry Zone: ₹90 – ₹91

Breakout Confirmation: ₹93+

Target Levels: ₹94, ₹99, ₹100+

Stop Loss: ₹89

Risks & Caution

A fall below ₹89 may push the stock towards ₹87 – ₹85.

Market-wide corrections or regulatory changes could impact performance.

Resistance around ₹100 – ₹105 may take time to breach.

Quick Summary