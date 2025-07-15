Niva Bupa Health Insurance Share Price Target 2025: Can the Stock Cross ₹100?
Current Price: ₹91.00 (NSE: NIVABUPA) (As Of July 14, 2025)
Niva Bupa Health Insurance is currently trading at ₹91, showing a steady uptrend within its 52-week range of ₹68.54 to ₹109.34. As investors seek clarity on its future potential, here’s a detailed technical analysis and projected share price target for 2025.
About Niva Bupa Health Insurance
Niva Bupa is a leading health insurance provider in India, known for its comprehensive health plans and rapid growth in market share. The company operates in a sector with rising demand, especially post-pandemic, driving investor interest.
Technical Analysis Overview
|Indicator
|Current Value
|Signal
|RSI (14)
|~66
|Neutral to Bullish
|MACD
|Positive
|Bullish
|ADX
|~36
|Strong Trend
|Moving Averages (MA5 to MA200)
|All Bullish
|Strong Buy
Technical Sentiment:
-
Daily: Strong Buy
-
Weekly: Buy
-
Monthly: Strong Buy
Support and Resistance Levels
-
Strong Support: ₹89.19 – ₹87.50
-
Immediate Resistance: ₹92.08 – ₹93.28
-
Breakout Resistance: ₹95.00 – ₹99.00
-
Long-Term Resistance: ₹100 – ₹105
Holding above ₹89 keeps the bullish sentiment intact, while a breakout above ₹93 can trigger further gains.
Niva Bupa Share Price Target 2025
|Timeframe
|Target Range
|Potential Upside
|Short-Term
|₹92 – ₹94
|+1% to 3%
|Medium-Term
|₹95 – ₹99
|+4% to 9%
|Long-Term (2025)
|₹100 – ₹105
|+10% to 15%
A clear move above ₹93, with volume support, could open the door to ₹100+ in 2025.
Trading Strategy
-
Entry Zone: ₹90 – ₹91
-
Breakout Confirmation: ₹93+
-
Target Levels: ₹94, ₹99, ₹100+
-
Stop Loss: ₹89
Risks & Caution
-
A fall below ₹89 may push the stock towards ₹87 – ₹85.
-
Market-wide corrections or regulatory changes could impact performance.
-
Resistance around ₹100 – ₹105 may take time to breach.
Quick Summary
|Metric
|Value
|Current Price
|₹91
|Technical Trend
|Strong Buy
|Key Support
|₹89 – ₹87
|Resistance Levels
|₹92 – ₹93.28, ₹95 – ₹99
|Long-Term Target
|₹100 – ₹105
|Risk Level
|Moderate