NMDC Steel Share Price Target 2025 To 2030 – NMDC Steel Limited is a leading public sector company in India that manufactures steel products, particularly high-grade steel. It is a subsidiary of NMDC Limited, an Indian iron ore mining corporation. NMDC Steel has a very convenient plant at Nagarnar in Chhattisgarh with having an installed capacity of producing 3 million ton per annum. The company intends to play its role in fulfilling the increasing steel need of India in the wake of infrastructure and industrialization.

NMDC Steel is committed to the quality, growth and innovation of steel manufacturing by employing new techniques and technologies for manufacturing steel products.

NMDC Steel Current Market Overview

Today’s Open: 38.71



Today’s High: 39.31

Today’s Low: 38.60

Current Share Price: 39.09

Market Capital: 11.46KCr

P/E: N/A

Dividend Yield: N/A

52 Week High: 67.40

52 Week Low: 32.13

NMDC Steel Share Price Chart

Share Price Target Tomorrow From 2025 To 2030

The following table shows the share target price for upcoming years, which is based on market valuation, industrial trends, and expert predictions.

Share Price Target Years Share Target Value 2025 70 2026 110 2027 150 2028 180 2029 220 2030 260

Shareholding Pattern For NMDC Steel

Promoters: 60.79%

Retail And Others: 18.46%

Other Domestic Institutions: 15.62%

Foreign Institutions: 4.52%

Mutual Funds: 0.60%

NMDC Steel Annual Income Statement

The given chart shows the comparison between revenue and net income.

Here are the details of the company’s annual income statement.

Particulars Info 2024 Y/Y Change Revenue 30.49B N/A Operating Expenses 17.45B N/A Net Income -15.60B N/A Net Profit Margin -51.17 N/A Earning Per Share N/A N/A EBITDA -14.37B N/A Effective Tax Rate 29.11% N/A

Challenges For NMDC Steel Share Price

Fluctuating Steel Prices

This is so because fluctuations in the price of steel in the international market may have a direct impact on the company’s revenue and even its margins.

High Input Costs

This affects profitability since the costs of some of the inputs, such as iron ore, coal, and energy, are on the rise.

Competition

With the emergence of new Private players in the domestic field & stiff competition with global players, market share can be at risk.

Demand Cycles

Lack of growth or reduction in the rate of growth, as well as a decrease in infrastructure development, can also hamper the overall steel demand.

