North Carolina Prepares for Hazardous Winter Weather: Snow and Ice Affect Travel on Thursday

A winter storm is expected to deliver heavy snow, sleet, and ice to central and northern North Carolina on Wednesday morning and Thursday, potentially creating dangerous travel and power disruptions.

According to the National Weather Service in Raleigh, a Winter Storm Warning is in force from 7 a.m. Wednesday until 10 a.m. Thursday. Snow and sleet accumulations will vary between 1 and 6 inches, with the heaviest amounts forecast along the Virginia border. Some places, notably between the US-64 and I-40 corridors, could see ice formation of up to a quarter inch. The warning applies to the following counties: Person, Granville, Vance, Warren, Halifax, Franklin, Nash, Edgecombe, Wilson, and Wayne.

The most significant consequences are forecast Wednesday afternoon through the night, potentially making Wednesday evening and Thursday early commutes treacherous. Ice buildup may cause falling trees and power disruptions in impacted regions. Drivers are advised to avoid travel wherever feasible. If driving is required, officials recommend packing an emergency kit that includes a flashlight, food, and water. Call 511 to check on road conditions. Residents should be prepared for potential power outages and exercise caution on ice roadways as temperatures continue below freezing through Thursday.