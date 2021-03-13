North Carolina’s Weather Shift: Warm Days Give Way to Midweek Showers

North Carolina residents can expect a beautiful stretch of warm, sunny days to start the week before rain showers move in by Thursday, bringing a much-needed dose of moisture to the region.

According to the National Weather Service, temperatures will climb well above average, with highs reaching the 70s in many areas before a cold front brings clouds and rain later in the week.

A Warm Start to the Week

The early part of the week will feel like a taste of spring, with mild mornings and comfortable afternoons across the state.

Monday, Feb. 26 – Sunny and mild, with highs reaching 62°F (17°C) in Raleigh, Charlotte, and Asheville.

Tuesday, Feb. 27 – Even warmer, with Raleigh and Charlotte climbing to 72°F (22°C) and Asheville near 66°F (19°C).

– , with and . Wednesday, Feb. 28 – Another day of warmth, with highs around 70°F (21°C) in Raleigh, 72°F (22°C) in Charlotte, and 65°F (18°C) in Asheville.

Rain Returns by Thursday

By Thursday, Feb. 29, a cold front will move in, bringing increased cloud cover and scattered showers throughout the day.

Raleigh: Partly cloudy in the morning, with afternoon showers developing. High of 71°F (21°C).

Charlotte: Increasing clouds, with a chance of a thunderstorm by the afternoon. High of 69°F (21°C).

Increasing clouds, with . High of . Asheville: Turning cloudy and cooler, with a few showers possible. High of 56°F (13°C).

What to Expect

Mild and Pleasant Early Week: Take advantage of the dry, warm weather before the rain arrives.

Rainfall Potential: Light to moderate rain is expected Thursday, with a few isolated thunderstorms possible in central and western parts of the state.

is expected Thursday, with a possible in central and western parts of the state. Slight Cool-Down: Once the rain moves in, temperatures may dip slightly heading into the weekend.

How to Prepare

Enjoy Outdoor Time Early: If you have outdoor plans, Monday through Wednesday will be the best days to be outside.

Plan for Rainy Commutes: Thursday could bring wet roads and slower travel times, so leave extra time in your schedule.

Thursday could bring , so in your schedule. Keep an Eye on the Forecast: Weather conditions can change, so check for updates as the front moves closer.

Looking Ahead

After the Thursday rain, temperatures are expected to stay mild, with more sunshine returning by the weekend. Long-range forecasts suggest another possible storm system early next week, so North Carolinians should stay tuned for further updates.

For the latest weather alerts and real-time updates, visit the National Weather Service or follow local meteorologists.