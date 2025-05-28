NTPC Ltd (National Thermal Power Corporation) is India’s largest energy company, focusing on power generation and related activities. Established in 1975, NTPC plays a key role in ensuring the country’s reliability and affordability of electricity. The company generates power through thermal, hydro, solar, and wind sources, showcasing its sustainability and clean energy commitment. NTPC Share Price on NSE as of 28 May 2025 is 338.50 INR. Here will provide you more details on NTPC Share Price Target 2025, 2026 to 2030.

NTPC Ltd: Market Overview

Open: 344.00

High: 344.50

Low: 336.80

Mkt cap: 3.28LCr

P/E ratio: 14.93

Div yield: 2.20%

52-wk high: 448.45

52-wk low: 292.80

NTPC Share Price Chart

NTPC Share Price Target Tomorrow 2025 To 2030

NTPC Share Price Target Years SHARE PRICE TARGET 2025 ₹450 2026 ₹570 2027 ₹690 2028 ₹827 2029 ₹945 2030 ₹1035

NTPC Share Price Target 2025

NTPC share price target 2025 Expected target could be ₹450. Here are three key factors that could influence NTPC Ltd’s share price target in 2025:

Scaling Renewable Energy Capacity : NTPC’s goal is to significantly expand its renewable energy portfolio by 2025, which can drive long-term growth. Successfully commissioning large-scale solar and wind projects can diversify its revenue streams and attract environmentally conscious investors.

Technological Advancements in Power Generation : Adoption of advanced technologies, such as energy storage systems and efficient power plants, can enhance NTPC’s operational efficiency. This could lower costs, improve profitability, and positively influence its share price.

Global Carbon Reduction Goals: NTPC’s commitment to reducing carbon emissions through cleaner energy initiatives aligns with global sustainability targets. Meeting these goals could enhance the company’s reputation, attract green investments, and strengthen its market position.

NTPC Share Price Target 2030

NTPC share price target 2030 Expected target could be ₹1035. Here are three potential risks and challenges that could impact NTPC Ltd’s share price target in 2030:

Transition to Renewable Energy : While NTPC is focusing on renewable energy, the shift from coal-based power generation requires significant investments. Delays in project execution or cost overruns in renewable projects could impact profitability and growth.

Regulatory and Policy Changes : Stricter environmental regulations and global carbon reduction commitments could increase operational costs for NTPC’s thermal power plants. Additionally, changes in government policies regarding energy tariffs or subsidies may affect revenue.

Intense Industry Competition: The energy sector is becoming increasingly competitive with the rise of private players and advancements in renewable technologies. Despite this competition, NTPC may face challenges in maintaining its market share and pricing power.

Shareholding Pattern For NTPC Ltd

Promoters: 51.1%

FII: 17.79%

DII: 27.22%

Public: 3.89%

NTPC Ltd Financials

(INR) 2024 Y/Y change Revenue 1.79T 1.30% Operating expense 401.59B 12.10% Net income 208.12B 23.06% Net profit margin 11.66 21.46% Earnings per share 16.90 -4.69% EBITDA 501.19B 2.73% Effective tax rate 24.20% —

