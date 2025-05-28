NTPC Share Price Target Tomorrow 2025 To 2030- Prediction, Market Overview
NTPC Ltd (National Thermal Power Corporation) is India’s largest energy company, focusing on power generation and related activities. Established in 1975, NTPC plays a key role in ensuring the country’s reliability and affordability of electricity. The company generates power through thermal, hydro, solar, and wind sources, showcasing its sustainability and clean energy commitment. NTPC Share Price on NSE as of 28 May 2025 is 338.50 INR. Here will provide you more details on NTPC Share Price Target 2025, 2026 to 2030.
NTPC Ltd: Market Overview
- Open: 344.00
- High: 344.50
- Low: 336.80
- Mkt cap: 3.28LCr
- P/E ratio: 14.93
- Div yield: 2.20%
- 52-wk high: 448.45
- 52-wk low: 292.80
NTPC Share Price Chart
NTPC Share Price Target Tomorrow 2025 To 2030
|NTPC Share Price Target Years
|SHARE PRICE TARGET
|2025
|₹450
|2026
|₹570
|2027
|₹690
|2028
|₹827
|2029
|₹945
|2030
|₹1035
NTPC Share Price Target 2025
NTPC share price target 2025 Expected target could be ₹450. Here are three key factors that could influence NTPC Ltd’s share price target in 2025:
- Scaling Renewable Energy Capacity: NTPC’s goal is to significantly expand its renewable energy portfolio by 2025, which can drive long-term growth. Successfully commissioning large-scale solar and wind projects can diversify its revenue streams and attract environmentally conscious investors.
- Technological Advancements in Power Generation: Adoption of advanced technologies, such as energy storage systems and efficient power plants, can enhance NTPC’s operational efficiency. This could lower costs, improve profitability, and positively influence its share price.
Global Carbon Reduction Goals: NTPC’s commitment to reducing carbon emissions through cleaner energy initiatives aligns with global sustainability targets. Meeting these goals could enhance the company’s reputation, attract green investments, and strengthen its market position.
NTPC Share Price Target 2030
NTPC share price target 2030 Expected target could be ₹1035. Here are three potential risks and challenges that could impact NTPC Ltd’s share price target in 2030:
- Transition to Renewable Energy: While NTPC is focusing on renewable energy, the shift from coal-based power generation requires significant investments. Delays in project execution or cost overruns in renewable projects could impact profitability and growth.
- Regulatory and Policy Changes: Stricter environmental regulations and global carbon reduction commitments could increase operational costs for NTPC’s thermal power plants. Additionally, changes in government policies regarding energy tariffs or subsidies may affect revenue.
Intense Industry Competition: The energy sector is becoming increasingly competitive with the rise of private players and advancements in renewable technologies. Despite this competition, NTPC may face challenges in maintaining its market share and pricing power.
Shareholding Pattern For NTPC Ltd
- Promoters: 51.1%
- FII: 17.79%
- DII: 27.22%
- Public: 3.89%
NTPC Ltd Financials
|(INR)
|2024
|Y/Y change
|Revenue
|1.79T
|1.30%
|Operating expense
|401.59B
|12.10%
|Net income
|208.12B
|23.06%
|Net profit margin
|11.66
|21.46%
|Earnings per share
|16.90
|-4.69%
|EBITDA
|501.19B
|2.73%
|Effective tax rate
|24.20%
|—
