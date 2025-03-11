Nvidia, Tesla slammed as 'Magnificent 7' names lead market lower in Monday washout

Nvidia and Tesla are hammered as the ‘Magnificent 7’ companies lead the market down on Monday

ByJammuna

The “Magnificent Seven” stocks were at the heart of another sell-off that hammered the US stock market on Monday. Nvidia (NVDA), Tesla (TSLA), Alphabet (GOOG, GOOGL), Amazon (AMZN), Meta (META), Apple (AAPL), and Microsoft (MSFT) all saw share price declines, with Tesla losing 15% to lead the way. Five of the seven megacaps fell by more than 4%; only Microsoft (down 3.3%) and Amazon (down 2.3%) suffered more minor losses. The Magnificent Seven saw selling pressure following the US markets’ worst week of the year. The Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC), a tech-heavy index, plummeted 10% from its most recent closing high on Thursday.

Monday was the worst day of the year for the S&P 500 and Dow, while the Nasdaq had its steepest one-day loss since September 2022. The S&P 500 is less than 2% away from a drop, trading at its lowest since September 12, 2024. Last week, Nvidia’s stock fell $1 trillion from its record highs last year, while Tesla’s shares shed 50% of their value after December’s record close. Nvidia has been the greatest beneficiary of the AI boom that began in 2023, while Tesla’s stock, which has fluctuated throughout the company’s existence, was an early winner following President Trump’s election victory when CEO Elon Musk became one of Trump’s most vocal supporters on the campaign trail.

In a message to cInvestoreleased late Sunday, RBC’s equities strategy team, chaired by Lori Calvasina, stated, “investor, corporate, and political vibes have continued to weaken.” “We continue to believe that the risk of a growth scare in the S&P 500 has risen,” the analyst stated.

In a client letter this weekend, Morgan Stanley strategist Mike Wilson predicted that the S&P 500 will fall another 5%. Earlier this month, Bank of America strategists warned about the potential of a post-election “bro bubble” deflating, arguing that if the S&P 500 erases its post-election gains, “investors currently long risk would highly expect and need some emotional backing for markets from policymakers.”  Speaking to reporters last Thursday, President Trump stated, “I’m not even looking at the stock market,” which contrasts with his first term in office when Trump used the stock market as a scorecard for the administration’s economic strategy. Amid persistent pressures from his escalating trade war, Trump refused to rule out a recession this year, saying the economy was in “transition.” This week’s inflation data, due on Wednesday, will be the most significant update for investors seeking evidence that the Federal Reserve would loosen policy more quickly than expected this year. 

Similar Posts

Trump’s Surprise Tariff Reprieve Sends GM, Ford, and Stellantis Stocks Soaring!

Trump’s Surprise Tariff Reprieve Sends GM, Ford, and Stellantis Stocks Soaring!

ByKaushiki

Shares of General Motors (GM), Ford (F), and Stellantis (STLA) surged after former President Donald Trump announced a temporary pause on auto tariffs, offering much-needed relief to U.S. automakers. The decision comes as a major win for Detroit’s Big Three, easing fears of rising production costs and potential price hikes that could have hurt both…

ONGC, GAIL, Garden Reach share prices in focus as they trade ex-dividend today

ONGC, GAIL, Garden Reach share prices in focus as they trade Ex-Dividend Today

ByJammuna

Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Ltd, GAIL India Ltd, and Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers share prices were in focus on Friday, February 7, as they traded ex-dividend. The record deadline for establishing the names of members eligible to receive dividends from these firms is likewise set for February 7. According to the T+1 settlement…

Wall St Week Ahead: US jobs report poses first big stocks test of 2025: Know More Here

Wall St Week Ahead: US jobs report poses first big stocks test of 2025: Know More Here

ByKaushiki

The stock market will face its first significant test of the year in the next week, with investors expecting the U.S. jobs report to indicate a healthy but not overheated economy, which will support hopes for equities gains in 2025. Stocks wobbled at the end of December and the beginning of January, dropping after a…

Reliance share price in focus today on record date for bonus issue of 1:1

Reliance share price in focus today on record date for bonus issue of 1:1

ByKaushiki

Monday, October 28, is the record date for the 1:1 bonus issue of shares, therefore the price of Reliance Industries’ stock is still under scrutiny. A 1:1 bonus issue for Reliance Industries shares became ex-date today, which also serves as the record date for determining which shareholders are eligible for the bonus. Before the market…

Q2 Results today: IRCTC, IRFC, Amara Raja, Raymond, Bata India, and more

Q2 Results today: IRCTC, IRFC, Amara Raja, Raymond, Bata India, and more

ByKaushiki

The special Diwali Muhurat trading session on Friday saw a strong performance from the Indian stock market indices. The second-quarter earnings results of 47 firms, including Indian Railway Finance Corporation and Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation, will be closely watched by Indian investors on Monday. The Nifty 50 ended Friday’s Diwali Muhurat trading session…

ICICI Bank lists 6 key themes that may dominate Budget 2025

ICICI Bank lists six Major Issues that Might Dominate Budget 2025

ByMeena Sivarajan

Expectations for Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s growth-stimulating proposals are growing as the Union Budget draws near. Adjusting tax rates, streamlining revenue expenditures, and emphasizing infrastructure spending and job creation are essential issues. Budget 2025: Important Expectations There is a lot of conjecture over what Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman could reveal on February 1 to encourage…

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *