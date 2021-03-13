Oak Brook Heist Gone Wrong: Woman Hits 116 MPH Fleeing Police After Alleged Theft

A Chicago woman accused of stealing from a Lululemon store in Oak Brook and leading police on a dangerous 116 mph chase has been denied pre-trial release. The suspect, Cartara Johnson, 21, was arrested following the high-speed pursuit, which authorities say put countless drivers at risk.

The Alleged Theft and Getaway Attempt

The incident began around 2:30 p.m. on February 22, 2025, when Oak Brook police spotted a Hyundai Elantra with expired Indiana plates entering the mall parking lot. Officers say Johnson retrieved an empty Lululemon shopping bag from her trunk, walked into the store at 82 Oakbrook Center, and moments later walked out carrying multiple pairs of leggings—without paying.

Authorities say she left the scene and quickly accelerated onto eastbound I-88, weaving between vehicles and reaching speeds of 116 mph as police attempted to stop her. Due to safety concerns, officers ended the pursuit, but Johnson’s reckless escape didn’t last long.

The Chase Comes to a Crashing Halt

With the help of nearby police departments, Johnson was later spotted in North Riverside, where she allegedly drove onto a residential lawn to avoid another traffic stop. She was eventually stopped in Stickney after crashing into construction equipment and trying to escape on foot.

When officers searched her vehicle, they found over $300 worth of stolen Lululemon leggings, still with tags attached.

Legal Trouble and Court Ruling

Johnson, who was already on second-chance probation for a previous retail theft conviction, now faces multiple felony charges, including:

Burglary

Retail Theft

Aggravated Fleeing and Eluding a Police Officer

DuPage County prosecutors successfully argued that Johnson should remain in custody, citing her previous criminal history and the serious public safety risk posed by the chase. Judge Kentin Skarin agreed, ordering her held without release until trial.

Officials Speak Out

DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin condemned Johnson’s actions, saying, “She allegedly helped herself to merchandise from the Lululemon store and simply walked out the door without paying. To then attempt to flee police at 116 mph shows a blatant disregard for public safety and the law.”

Oak Brook Police Chief Brian Strockis emphasized the department’s zero-tolerance policy for fleeing suspects. “This week alone, five offenders have attempted to flee Oak Brook police. All five were apprehended,” he said.

What’s Next?

Johnson’s next court appearance is set for March 3, 2025. If convicted, she faces significant prison time, particularly due to her past criminal record.

Authorities continue to crack down on organized retail theft and reckless driving, warning that suspects who attempt to flee law enforcement will face severe consequences.