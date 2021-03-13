Ohio Valley Winter Weather Alert: Snow is expected until 11 AM Thursday

A winter weather advisory remains in force for the Ohio Valley, with snow predicted to cause dangerous travel conditions until Thursday morning.

According to the National Weather Service in Wilmington, snow will fall throughout Ohio, Indiana, and Kentucky until 11 a.m. Thursday. Accumulations are forecast to reach one to two inches, which could make roads, bridges, and overpasses slippery. The advice applies to many major metropolitan regions, including Cincinnati, Dayton, Columbus, and sections of northern Kentucky and southeast Indiana. Commuters may expect slower traffic and potential delays, particularly during the Thursday morning rush.

Officials advise drivers to slow down and exercise caution on ice roads. State transportation bureaus recommend monitoring road conditions before venturing out. Ohio drivers should check ohgo.com, Indiana passengers can check 511in.org, and Kentucky residents can get information at goky.ky.gov. The winter system is forecast to pass by late morning, with conditions improving in the afternoon. However, persistently chilly weather may keep some routes slick.