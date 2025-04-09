Oil India Share Price Target 2025:- Oil India Limited (OIL) is a prominent Indian public sector company specializing in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. Established in 1959, OIL has expanded its operations both domestically and internationally, contributing significantly to India’s energy sector. As of April 1, 2025, the company’s share price was approximately ₹385.45. Analyst projections suggest a median target price of ₹566.68 over the next 12 months, indicating potential growth. Oil India Share Price on NSE as of 10 April 2025 is 351.70 INR.

Oil India Ltd: Current Market Overview

Open: 349.00

High: 351.75

Low: 336.40

Mkt cap: 56.87KCr

P/E ratio: 7.75

Div yield: 3.38%

52-wk high: 767.90

52-wk low: 325.00

Oil India Share Price Chart

Oil India Share Price Target 2025 (Prediction)

Oil India Share Price Target Years Oil India Share Price Target Months Share Price Target Oil India Share Price Target 2025 January – Oil India Share Price Target 2025 February – Oil India Share Price Target 2025 March – Oil India Share Price Target 2025 April ₹390 Oil India Share Price Target 2025 May ₹440 Oil India Share Price Target 2025 June ₹480 Oil India Share Price Target 2025 July ₹530 Oil India Share Price Target 2025 August ₹580 Oil India Share Price Target 2025 September ₹630 Oil India Share Price Target 2025 October ₹680 Oil India Share Price Target 2025 November ₹730 Oil India Share Price Target 2025 December ₹770

Oil India Shareholding Pattern

Promoters: 56.66%

FII: 9.42%

DII: 17.25%

Public: 16.67%

Key Factors Affecting Oil India Share Price Growth

Several key factors influence Oil India Limited’s share price target for 2025:

Production Growth: The company achieved a record production of 6.5 million tons of oil equivalent in the last fiscal year and plans to drill 61 wells in the current fiscal year, up from 45 previously, aiming to further increase output. Refinery Expansion: Oil India is expanding its Numaligarh Refinery’s capacity to 180,000 barrels per day, with commissioning expected by December 2025. This expansion is projected to enhance earnings and operational capacity. Crude Oil Price Volatility: Fluctuations in global crude oil prices directly impact the company’s revenue and profitability. For instance, an unexpected OPEC+ output hike led to a significant drop in crude oil prices, affecting Oil India’s share value. Government Policies and Subsidies: As a state-run enterprise, Oil India’s operations and financial performance are influenced by government policies, including subsidies and regulatory changes in the oil and gas sector. ​ Global Energy Demand: India’s oil demand is projected to grow by 3.2% in 2025, positioning the country as a significant driver of regional oil consumption. This rising demand presents opportunities for Oil India to expand its market presence.

Risks and Challenges for Oil India Share Price

​Oil India Limited (OIL) faces several risks and challenges that could influence its share price target for 2025:​

Geopolitical Risks: International sanctions on major oil exporters, such as Iran, can disrupt supply chains and elevate global oil prices, potentially increasing India’s import bill and adversely affecting OIL’s operations. Government Policies and Subsidies: As a state-run enterprise, OIL’s financial performance is significantly influenced by government policies, including subsidy burdens. Policies mandating subsidies can strain cash flows and limit profitability. Market Competition: The entry of private players with larger resources and asset bases into the oil and gas sector intensifies competition, potentially eroding OIL’s market share and impacting revenue growth. Aging Infrastructure: A significant portion of OIL’s facilities are over 30 years old, necessitating substantial investments for modernization. Delays or failures in upgrading infrastructure could lead to operational inefficiencies and increased maintenance costs. Debt Management: While OIL has a low debt-to-equity ratio, any increase in debt levels without corresponding growth in earnings could pose financial risks. Effective debt management is crucial to maintain financial stability and investor confidence.

