Ola Electric Share Price Target 2025: Can Key Support Hold?
Ola Electric (NSE: OLAELEC) closed at ₹40.61 today, showing a –1.10% decline. Deeply oversold on technical charts, the stock may rebound to ₹50–₹60 by late 2025—if vital support around ₹38 holds firm.
Current Technical Snapshot (as of July 3, 2025)
-
Closing Price: ₹40.61
-
52‑Week Range: ₹40.40 – ₹157.40
-
Volume Today: ~58.6 million shares
2. Technical Indicators Signal Oversold Momentum
-
RSI (14): ~28 (oversold)
-
MACD: –0.54 (bearish)
-
Stochastics: ~33 (neutral/oversold)
-
Moving Averages: Price below 50‑day (~₹42.6) and 200‑day (~₹47.2) MAs.
Overall technical consensus: Strong Sell to Oversold, setting up potential reversal.
3. Support & Resistance Zones to Watch
-
Immediate Support: ₹38 – ₹40 (recent lows and pivot area)
-
Resistance 1: ₹50 – psychological bounce zone
-
Resistance 2: ₹60 – mid-term recovery target
4. Price Target & Technical Outlook
If ₹38–₹40 support holds and macro conditions improve:
-
Base-case target: ₹50 by Q2 2025
-
Bull-case target: ₹60 if broader EV sentiment revives
But a break below ₹38 may push stock toward ₹31.
5. Risks & Warning Signals
-
A breach under ₹38 may trigger further decline toward ₹31
-
Trending below both MAs indicates continued weakness
-
Market-wide factors (EV sector sentiment, regulatory changes, interest rates) could derail any bounce.