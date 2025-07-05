Ola Electric Share Price Target 2025: Can Key Support Hold?

Ola Electric (NSE: OLAELEC) closed at ₹40.61 today, showing a –1.10% decline. Deeply oversold on technical charts, the stock may rebound to ₹50–₹60 by late 2025—if vital support around ₹38 holds firm.

Current Technical Snapshot (as of July 3, 2025)

Closing Price: ₹40.61

52‑Week Range: ₹40.40 – ₹157.40

Volume Today: ~58.6 million shares

2. Technical Indicators Signal Oversold Momentum

RSI (14): ~28 (oversold)

MACD: –0.54 (bearish)

Stochastics: ~33 (neutral/oversold)

Moving Averages: Price below 50‑day (~₹42.6) and 200‑day (~₹47.2) MAs.

Overall technical consensus: Strong Sell to Oversold, setting up potential reversal.

3. Support & Resistance Zones to Watch

Immediate Support: ₹38 – ₹40 (recent lows and pivot area)

Resistance 1: ₹50 – psychological bounce zone

Resistance 2: ₹60 – mid-term recovery target

4. Price Target & Technical Outlook

If ₹38–₹40 support holds and macro conditions improve:

Base-case target: ₹50 by Q2 2025

Bull-case target: ₹60 if broader EV sentiment revives

But a break below ₹38 may push stock toward ₹31.

5. Risks & Warning Signals